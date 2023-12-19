Ranking the Ten Best Scrooge Movies

The end result is a weird and darkly funny movie, but not the best take on Scrooge.

9. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past opens with Matthew McConaughey walking into a studio filled with lingerie models, flirting with a bunch of them, snapping a couple quick pictures, and moves off like he’s Austin Powers. Even without looking at the date, you can probably guess that Ghosts of Girlfriends Past comes from the pre-McConaissance period, when McConaughey starred in movies with posters that featured him leaning against things and flashing an easy smile.

His character Conner Mead might not be the most compelling take on Scrooge, given that neither director Mark Waters nor screenwriters Jon Lucas and Scott Moore seem that upset about his womanizing, however, the movie does manage to be a clever twist on both the Christmas Carol story and on the rom com genre. McConaughey and co-star Jennifer Garner have chemistry, and the “ghosts” (that is, Mead’s former girlfriends) make for fun setpieces. Even Michael Douglas arrives to chew the scenery as the movie’s Marley, the Robert Evans-esque Uncle Wayne.

8. Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost (1901)

If I told you that one of the best A Christmas Carol adaptations was a special-effects extravaganza, you probably wouldn’t guess that it was the first one. But the 1901 adaptation Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost uses wonderful compositing and dissolve effects to tell the story of Scrooge in just over six minutes. When not dabbling in cinema, filmmaker Walter R. Booth made his living as a stage magician. He brought those same techniques and sense of wonder to the screen, which allowed him to create tableaus of Scrooge and Marley (the sole ghostly guide in Booth’s take, written by J. C. Buckstone) that observe the past, present, and future.

Some may raise objections about Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost ranking this high, given its short run time. However, no one can deny that Booth captures the themes and tones of the story in those few minutes. In particular, Booth gets a lot out of Daniel Smith’s take on Ebenezer Scrooge, which manages to feel believably lived-in, despite its big, theatrical approach.

7. A Christmas Carol (1999)

Photo: TNT.

On one hand, it feels almost too easy to cast Patrick Stewart in the part of Ebenezer Scrooge, given that his iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard hates kids, but Stewart still has plenty of opportunity to bloviate and bluster here. Add in Richard E. Grant as Bob Cratchit and Joel Grey as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and you’ve got a stacked cast for a Christmas classic.