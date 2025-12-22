Last Christmas Deserves to Be a Holiday Favorite

Last Christmas, you didn’t watch Last Christmas. And that was probably the same the Christmas before that and the Christmas before that. Immediately after the holiday rom-com released in 2019, it was mocked by moviegoers, who derided star Emilia Clarke‘s decidedly non-Daenerys role as a messy Englishwoman with a bad heart and mocked the film’s absurd twist, a reach even by rom-com standards.

Yet, the further we get from Game of Thrones and the more that merely the title Hot Frosty can win the internet’s favor, Last Christmas ages better and better. The very things that made the movie a laughingstock to its first viewers have proven to be its strengths. Last Christmas belongs in your regular holiday viewing because it is so aggressively odd.

Christmas is Corny

Last Christmas lays out its central appeals in the first scene of a subplot running throughout the movie, involving a romance between Santa (Michelle Yeoh), who runs the Christmas shop where Clarke’s character works, and an awkward Danish man (Peter Mygind) who adores the holidays. The man stumbles in and holds up a gaudy Santa Claus tchotchke and asks if the store has anything “dissimilar.” Santa, just as smitten with him as he is with her, stutters out a response, affirming that they have many things that are dissimilar. By way of example, she produces a Christmas gibbon, a horrendous ornament featuring a glowing red primate.

Why would anyone want to buy those ugly things? Who in real life would misuse the word “dissimilar” like that, let alone find it charming? Who would use such a clumsy misunderstanding to start a relationship?