Ben Affleck’s Air Leads Right into Bizarre Origins of Space Jam Movie

A little over a year after Ben Affleck mused he would never make a theatrically released movie again, and insisting he wanted to focus on non-franchise films for adult audiences, the filmmaker nonetheless enjoyed one of the happiest box office stories of 2023. To be sure, this past holiday weekend was dominated by yet another “IP movie,” as Affleck is wont to say, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, in the shadow of that film’s gargantuan $205.5 million across five days, Affleck’s own adult-skewing drama, Air, also dominated the court in its own league, grossing $20.2 million over five days.

Not bad for a movie that’s produced by one of the biggest streamers around, Amazon Studios, and which true to Affleck’s word wasn’t even originally intended to reach the big screen. In fact, Air didn’t pivot to a theatrical release until post-production when Amazon realized how well the pic played in front of audiences, particularly those with rosy memories of Michael Jordan flying high on the court and on Nike commercials.

Which is indeed the brilliance of Affleck’s Air, a film he directed and co-starred in but that is written by newcomer Alex Convery. Convery penned the script on spec after watching the Michael Jordan docuseries, The Last Dance, during the pandemic. Inspired by the bizarre and unlikely story of how Jordan’s iconic sneaker line at Nike came into existence, Convery’s script follows down-on-his-luck shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), who works at a Nike that barely has a basketball shoe division. So Sonny bets everything on building a shoe line around a rookie who was entering the NBA before finishing even his senior year at UNC.

The movie is thus awash in nostalgia for ‘80s culture and the brands that defined it, from Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef” ads to Ronald Reagan’s claims of it being “Morning in America.” And through it all, the true people beneath the brands are intentionally kept aloof and at arm’s length, with Jordan himself being treated like the messiah in an actual Easter movie. For like Ben-Hur (1959), you never really see him. Instead Jordan’s presence is felt through the negotiations of his mother Deloris (Viola Davis). In this way, Affleck is able to explore how branding and IP were used to create something that has eternal sentimental value for generations of children who grew up wanting to “be like Mike” while also showing how the sausage got made. In Air the business of selling sneakers and the business of selling movie tickets are interchangeable, each waiting to be elevated by a once-in-a-lifetime talent like MJ.