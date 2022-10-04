The Stephen King Movies That Never Got Made

The Talisman

There is perhaps no King title that has been trapped in development hell longer than his 1984 fantasy epic, The Talisman, co-written with his good friend and fellow esteemed horror author, the late Peter Straub. Steven Spielberg’s company, Amblin Entertainment, purchased the rights to the book decades ago — essentially owning them forever — with Spielberg planning to direct the film. Since then, it’s gone through numerous iterations, including a feature film, a six-hour TNT miniseries, a feature again, and currently, a Netflix limited series executive produced by the Duffer brothers of Stranger Things fame.

The thing is, Spielberg long ago abandoned his plan to direct The Talisman, so while we hope it finally makes it to the screen, we have to wonder just what a Spielberg-directed film of a Stephen King novel would have looked like. The story certainly hits all of The Beard’s sweet spots — a young protagonist, a coming-of-age story, a fantasy world, and a scary story that’s not outright horror — and we suspect he might have hit this one out of the park. Hopefully his continued guidance on the project will help give it the adaptation fans have long waited for.

The Eyes of the Dragon

Aimed at younger readers but also connected to The Stand and his mammoth Dark Tower series of books, King’s solo fantasy novel The Eyes of the Dragon was deemed a “YA answer to Game of Thrones” by Deadline when a Hulu series adaptation of the book was announced in 2019. Seth Grahame-Smith — the author of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies whose name constantly gets attached to projects that never seem to go anywhere — was even named showrunner.

Eyes was previously developed with no success as an animated feature and as a Syfy miniseries, and it unfortunately seems that the Hulu version has suffered the same fate. Grahame-Smith went on The Kingcast podcast to announce that the project was no longer moving forward due to budget and creative considerations. While it was too early for other creatives and cast to come on board, the Hulu adaptation represented the best chance yet for a more family-friendly King tale to grace the screen.

The Dark Tower

We all know what happened in 2017 when a film called The Dark Tower, allegedly based on and a sequel to King’s titanic eight-book fantasy/horror/sci-fi/Western cycle, debuted in theaters after years of stalled attempts. The movie bombed spectacularly with critics, diehard King fans, and general audiences: aside from being a disjointed, incoherent film, King fans were incensed with the way Sony tried to boil down his magnum opus to a 90-minute film, while wider audiences just didn’t know what to make of it or didn’t care.

The movie was the eventual result of years of development for the project, which was initially in the hands of J.J. Abrams (circa 2007) before being acquired by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment in 2010. Abrams envisioned a straightforward seven-film series (the eighth book had not been published yet), but he and his Bad Robot company backed out of the enterprise by 2009.