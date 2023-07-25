Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Nicolas Cantu on Taking Charge as Leonardo

This article is presented by Paramount Pictures.

The original 1980s Ninja Turtles cartoon intro song described Leonardo quite simply as “Leonardo leads” and Mutant Mayhem is ready to expand on that. In the new film, the Turtles’ father Splinter tells Leonardo that he has “honor.” He does his best to keep the others out of trouble but is still a teenager after all, which means his role as leader comes with a lot of anxiety. Out of all the Turtles, Leonardo is the most okay with living in the sewer until he meets reporter April and discovers his desire to be a part of the human world… And his crush on April.



Nicolas Cantu is no stranger to being the leader, bringing his voice to the titular lead character of The Amazing World of Gumball. He’s also voiced Dak in several How to Train Your Dragon animated series, been heard as Charlie in the Skull Island Netflix show, and been seen in live-action as Elton Ortiz in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. He even brought his talents to another beloved ‘80s property when he voiced the robotic B.O.Y.D. in the reboot of DuckTales.

Den of Geek: What was your history with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise before you were cast in this film?

Nicolas Cantu: My history with the franchise was seeing everybody in the schoolyard with Ninja Turtle backpacks or lunch boxes and kids bringing action figures to school. They became part of my world through merchandising. I just thought they were the coolest dudes ever since I was four years old.