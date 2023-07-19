Exclusive: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Soundtrack Celebrates Hip-Hop Legends

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and music go together like the Ninja Turtles and pizza; the two are intrinsically linked. From the iconic theme song of the 1987 animated series, to Vanilla Ice’s tie-in “Ninja Rap” for 1991’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and even their semi-forgotten 1990 stage rock and roll musical Coming Out of Their Shells, no matter the genre, these green teens are always rocking big tunes.

With music playing such a big role in the Turtles’ history, director Jeff Rowe and executive producer Seth Rogen had to be extra thoughtful when selecting the songs for the soundtrack of the Turtles’ latest film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. With its distinctive animation style, the feature film finds our pizza-loving Turtles escaping their sheltered existence in the sewers as they seek to be accepted as normal teenagers through acts of heroism.

What would normal teenagers in New York City be bumping through their speakers? Classic East Coast hip-hop, of course! The official playlist for Mutant Mayhem features legendary New York emcees like DMX, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Big Pun, Busta Rhymes, and more. From horrorcore originators Gravediggaz to alternative rap pioneers De La Soul, the soundtrack leans into a ‘90s influence. Big hits like A Tribe Called Quests’ “Can I Kick It?” and Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” sit alongside more eclectic cuts like the hypnotic grooves of Liquid’s “Cavern” and the rhythmic jazz of trumpeter Hugh Maskela’s “Riot.” Even Vanilla Ice’s “Ninja Rap” gets some shine in a nod to the Turtles’ past.

If the raw energy, classic boom bap beats, and inspired picks remind viewers of a certain late-’90s video game soundtrack, that’s completely intentional. Speaking to Tony Hawk on his Hawk vs. Wolf podcast, Rogen compared the soundtrack to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.