From Superman to Wicked and The Running Man: The Coolest Things We Saw at CinemaCon

CinemaCon was also the launching pad of nearly five minutes of footage. Much of it has been released online, such as the full scene of super-powered dog Krypto rescuing (and jumping on) a badly damaged Superman in the Arctic. The canine then takes Kal-El home to the Fortress of Solitude where robots are waiting for him. However, what we saw at CinemaCon is a bit more extended than even the recent sneak peak. Indeed, we got a better idea about why the reason the Fortress of Solitude is in shambles: Krypto wrecked the place! And after being healed by the sun’s yellow rays, Superman lightly scolds Krypto for making a mess inside the fortress. “Stay,” Superman says before flying off.

Gunn told the audience that Krypto was largely inspired by his own rescue dog Ozu. The filmmaker also recounted a funny story about bringing him home: “He was the worst dog you could ever imagine.” He said Ozu chewed up everything he could and that included a new $8,000 laptop. Gunn would have to climb on furniture because Ozu would run around trying to bite his feet. “I didn’t know if he was playing or he hated my guts.”

The footage also showed Lois hard at work and giving Clark a hard time during an interview. Also while speaking at the presentation, Brosnahan revealed she went through an intense journalistic boot camp and spoke with reporters about what brought them into the profession. This may be the best Lois Lane yet.

The extended look showed a lot of Gunn’s personality and heart. As described by Gunn, “This movie celebrates kindness and human love.” Hoult meanwhile added that he’s “so excited to watch this movie with my son.”

WICKED – (Universal Presentation)

Wicked, one of the biggest Broadway adaptations of all time, had its third year of closing out the Universal Pictures presentation. CinemaCon attendees were the first audience in the world to see a glimpse of the second half of the story that captivated theatergoers last year. WE’RE ABOUT TO BE CHANGED FOR GOOD! Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took the stage with director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt as they introduced an exclusive clip loaded with magical moments.

It starts with bubbly Glinda (Grande) who can sense the presence of Erivo’s Elphaba, telling her to come inside before the monkeys see her. There’s a voiceover of Elphaba saying “there’s no way back,”and Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is leading a charge to find the Wicked Witch as angry villagers march with torches. Musical fans will recognize the music which cuts from “No Good Deed” to “For Good.” We even see Glinda and Fiyero having a wedding, and then it cuts to Dorothy and friends meeting the Wizard. Fiyero also is shown eventually declaring his love for Elphaba, “the Wicked.” The last sizzling clip shows Glinda hug her only “friend that mattered.”