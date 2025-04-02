Val Kilmer Will Always Be Our Huckleberry

But Kilmer soon showed that he could do much more than look cool and handsome. In 1991, Kilmer played pop icon Jim Morrison for Oliver Stone‘s iconoclastic biopic The Doors. Not only does he embody the charisma that made Morrison a fixture on dorm room walls but he also captured the arrogance and self-destruction that made him a pop culture legend.

Yet just as soon as The Doors and Tombstone made him into a Hollywood favorite, Kilmer’s star began to fall. He repeatedly got overshadowed by his co-stars, even when he was cast in the lead. He was boring as Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever (1995), buried by over-the-top takes from Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones. A wacky late-period Marlon Brando made him look like a stuffed shirt in The Island of Doctor Moreau, and even Michael Douglas got to be the fun one in The Ghost in the Darkness, both from 1996.

He’s excellent in Michael Mann‘s epic Heat (1995), but no one’s paying any attention to him when Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are onscreen. And The Prince of Egypt (1998) has its fans, but the animation and story stands out more than his vocal role. 1997’s The Saint made money, but critics hated it. Between these little loved projects and his (by his own admission) tendency to be difficult on set, Kilmer’s time as Hollywood leading man came to an end.

But even in his post-success phase, Kilmer stood out, with notable performances in 2002’s The Salton Sea, the 2005 Shane Black comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the Saturday Night Live spinoff MacGruber (2010), and Francis Ford Coppola‘s experimental Twixt (2011), in which he gives an entirely over-dubbed performance due to the throat cancer that would take his voice.

By the time he reprised his role as Iceman for 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, his final screen appearance, audiences were glad to have him back. It’s not just that he operated as something of a memento mori for Maverick and an ageless Tom Cruise, It’s that there’s a warmness to his silent performance. Kilmer relates regret, sadness, and gratitude in a few minutes of screen time, reminding us that he’s still capable of giving complex performances.

Playing it Cool

“I am in my prime,” Doc Holliday declares in Tombstone, a rejoinder to Ringo’s challenge that he’s lost a step. Kilmer delivers the line with the syrupy sophistication of a Southern aristocrat, his confidence unshaken by his pallor and ever-present sweat.