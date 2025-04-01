Sam Mendes’ Beatles Cast Just Invented the Musical Biopic Shared Universe

There’s never been anything quite like this before in the annals of musical biopics or any other ostensible “movies for adults” genre. But that’s the appeal of Mendes and Sony Pictures’ gambit: they are essentially inventing the shared musical biopic cinematic universe. And there probably isn’t a better test run for the concept than the Fab Four who forever changed the trajectory of rock ‘n roll and music writ large. Indeed, the Beatles remain hallowed ground for moviegoers of every generation, but particularly the Baby Boomers who still have ticket-buying power (see: Top Gun: Maverick) and vivid memories of listening to their Beatles LPs on record players, or playing The White Album backwards to confirm that they heard “Paul is dead” on “Revolution 9.” Or maybe that was “I’m So Tired”?

The mythology around the Beatles remains so rich, so layered, that they are easily the best group ever to attempt doing four films from four different perspectives about the same events. In the process they offer a way to commercially, and perhaps artistically, innovate one of the few still reliably popular Hollywood genres. As last year’s similarly Boomer-leaning A Complete Unknown reminded with its buzzy casting of Timothée Chalet as Bob Dylan, conventional and often hagiographic biopics about beloved musical icons do reliable business. That film grossed $137 million on a $50 million budget and was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for James Mangold, and Best Actor for Chalamet.

Yet that Searchlight release was deliberately a bit understated in its approach, arguably befitting its contrarian subject matter. Conversely, another Boomer icon like Elvis Presley got the splashiest of treatments in the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis, which grossed almost $290 million three years ago. And the whitewashed Queen love letter, Bohemian Rhapsody, cleared an eye-watering $910 million in the pre-pandemic 2018. It also benefitted from Queen’s broader international appeal—an appeal the Beatles share.

In other words, musical biopics are a sure bet, but perhaps one of several reasons beyond legal rights we have yet to see one about the Beatles at the height of their popularity (as opposed to movies about individual members before the band broke out, a la Nowhere Boy) is that all four personalities are so big in the pop culture imagination that it is difficult to narrow the story down to a two or three-hour film with a primary perspective.

Hence the shrewdness of the four-film event. Now every band member can be the hero of his own story, even as it is also taking a reliable genre aimed at older audiences and essentially Marvel-ifying it. At a time when superhero movies have to struggle increasingly to generate excitement among audiences about “yet another one” being an event, the inevitable Beatles biopic becoming a backdoor shared universe feels comparable to “Marvel Phase One” 15 years ago. It offers just enough novelty to convince folks to step away from their actual “bingeable content” and go to the nearest movie house.

Furthermore, if it works, the approach could be implemented with other legendary bands with multiple members of notoriety. Why not a Beach Boys trilogy from the perspective of Brian Wilson (though we already kind of have that), as well as Dennis Wilson, and maybe Mike Love? How about a Nirvana duology that leads right into the Foo Fighters? How about some sequels to Straight Outta Compton that follow up on Ice Cube, Eazy-E , and Dr. Dre individually?