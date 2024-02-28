Why Is Starship Troopers Still So Misunderstood?

If we’re being generous, we can understand why so many would make the mistake. Not only does the Robert A. Heinlein novel on which the movie is based have some fascist tendencies, but Paul Verhoeven gives the film a slick beauty, employing blockbuster tropes that most of us take for granted. But with the Starship Troopers-inspired video game Helldivers 2 taking the world by storm, there are lots of new viewers who are discovering the film for the first time and missing the point of one of Verhoeven’s best pictures…

Strange Troopers in a Strange Land

When Navy vet turned best selling sci-fi author Robert A. Heinlein sat down to write Starship Troopers in the late 1950s, he intended to encourage support for the American military, which he considered on the wane at a crucial point in the Cold War against the Soviet Union. Concerned about the country’s loss of civic spirit, as well as President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s decision to suspend nuclear weapons testing, Heinlein wrote a novel about the glories of service and the importance of sacrifice.

Even before Verhoeven made Starship Troopers, many readers recognized fascist undertones in the Heinlein’s novel, which led some to accuse the book of being militaristic propaganda on par with what the Nazis disseminated under Joseph Goebbels. But that reading simplifies Heinlein’s actual position. Before becoming a writer, Heinlein was active in the 1934 gubernatorial campaign of author Upton Sinclair, who ran as a socialist in California. In 1938, Heinlein ran as a left-wing Democrat for California State Assembly.

In response to critics that called out Starship Troopers for its alleged fascism, Heinlein insisted that readers focused too much on the militarism depicted, ignoring other types of service. In his mind, individualism and civic duty were the important lessons of his novels, which he considered contrary to the all-consuming nature of fascism.

Whatever Heinlein’s intentions for his book, the tone changed when Starship Troopers was adapted to the big screen, and not just because of Paul Verhoeven. It’s because that’s the nature of cinema.

“The spectacle grasped in its totality is both the result and the project of the existing mode of production,” wrote French theorist Guy Debord in his 1967 book The Society of the Spectacle. “It is not a supplement to the real world, an additional decoration. It is the heart of the unrealism of the real society.” By “spectacle,” Debord means the larger-than-life nature of society under capitalism, best demonstrated in mass media, such as cinema. It’s loud, shiny, and beautiful. It enchants and excites us, drawing our attention away from the world as it is and toward the world as it could be.