The Problem With Making a Faithful Starship Troopers Adaptation

This year marks 25 years since the release of Paul Verhoeven’s movie adaptation of the Robert A. Heinlein novel, Starship Troopers. It’s a great movie, although not one that hues tightly to its source material. You could even be forgiven for thinking the director had never read the book or that this was a completely unrelated film which has had the Starship Troopers title slapped on it to sell more tickets.

Because, as it turns out, both of those things are true. Verhoeven is on record as saying he tried to read Starship Troopers but stopped after two chapters “because it was so boring;” meanwhile the movie began as a script called “Bug Hunt at Outpost 7.” Scriptwriter Ed Neumeier even described the original idea for the film as being “a big, silly, jingoistic, xenophobic, let’s-go-out-and-kill-the-enemy movie, and I had settled on the idea that it should be against insects… I wanted to make a war movie, but I also wanted to make a teenage romance movie.”

Neumeier’s quote is a pretty accurate description of the movie Verhoeven would eventually make. However, long before the RoboCop director ever came aboard the project, it almost stalled out since no studio, including TriStar Pictures, took to the idea. At the time, TriStar was the home of producer Jon Davison, who made his bones by producing RoboCop from a screenplay co-written by Nuemeier and which was directed by Verhoven. So when TriStar showed cold feet toward “Outpost 7,” Davison simply sought out the rights to the similarly themed Heinlein novel—retroactively turning the project into a Starship Troopers movie.

Hence when Verhoeven came aboard, the iconoclastic filmmaker set out to send up the very worldview that Heinlein was espousing. In the book, The Making of Starship Troopers, Neumeier described their film’s approach as: “You want a world that works? Okay, we’ll show you one. And it really does work. It happens to be a military dictatorship, but it works.”