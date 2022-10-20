Star Wars Finally Brings Back Lost Sequel Trilogy Character

While concept art is all fans have ever seen of this story beat in the movie, the Eye of Webbish Bog sequence did make it into Rae Carson’s The Rise of Skywalker novelization. The scene was also shot for the film but later cut by Abrams.

“I think it maybe was too lengthy an explanation for something that [Abrams] was able to explain in the movie much quicker, eventually,” creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan explained to Collider in 2020. “Runtime is always my biggest fear on any movie. So much of what we do, so much of what we shoot—and I’m sure this is the same for every department—you invest so much time and love in it and you hope it’ll make the final cut, but it doesn’t always do that because the movie would be four hours long. Which would be great!”

Fortunately, the creepy Eye of Webbish Bog has found a second life outside the big screen. The design was recently revived for Marvel’s Darth Vader series, written by Greg Pak and drawn by Raffaele Ienco. In issues 7 and 8, the Eye tests Vader, who seeks the Sith wayfinder that will lead him to the Emperor’s darkest secret. Sound familiar?

While this little arc ends with Vader getting what he seeks from the eye and heading off to Exegol, Marvel isn’t done with the Eye of Webbish Bog just yet. In the upcoming Revelations one-shot written by Marc Guggenheim, which will act as a prelude and preview of Marvel’s big 2023 Star Wars comic book plans, Vader returns to Mustafar and pays this mysterious creature another visit.

“Now, we all know that the Force can be used to glimpse the present, the past, and possible futures,” Guggenheim teased in a press release. “Well, the Eye [of Webbish Bog] is going to show Vader all of the above, including moments that will be coming into play in 2023 all across the Star Wars line. It’s our clever way of giving readers a preview of what everyone has up their sleeves for next year, but this isn’t a 40-page movie trailer. It’s a real Star Wars story with Vader at the center.”

The story will shed light on things coming up in Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, Bounty Hunters, Han Solo & Chewbacca, and the main Star Wars series. It’ll even touch on Hidden Empire, next year’s big crossover event that caps Charles Soule’s trilogy of stories starring Qi’ra and the resurgent Crimson Dawn in the era just after The Empire Strikes Back. Just what the Eye of Webbish Bog has to say about what’s ahead as the comics inch ever closer to Return of the Jedi remains to be seen. It’s just nice to know he’s out there and not locked away in a Disney vault.