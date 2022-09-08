Glass Onion: Knives Out 2 Looks Like Stealth Remake of Underrated ‘70s Murder Mystery

Did you know that Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins wrote a mean-spirited murder mystery film? Yes, that Sondheim of West Side Story (and perhaps more aptly Sweeney Todd) fame and that Perkins of Psycho infamy. To this day, not many folks are aware. But Rian Johnson has been for a long time. He previously cited The Last of Sheila, which was made from Sondheim and Perkins’ script, as one of his favorite whodunits in the lead up to Knives Out’s 2019 release.

Now with our first trailer for Johnson’s follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it would seem the director is intent on doing his own take of that 1973 cult classic—or at the very least homaging it extensively.

This fact is made clear at the beginning of the Glass Onion trailer. Before we even see Daniel Craig’s well-groomed gentleman sleuth onscreen, we hear that unmistakable “Southern” drawl.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Benoit Blanc gravely intones, “You expected a mystery. You expected a puzzle. But for one person on this island, this is not a game.” We are then bombarded with a slew of sizzling footage (and maddening clues). A group of friends(?) have gathered on an unnamed Greek island, presumably for a holiday of games and elaborate puzzles. What they discover, however, is a case of murder!