Andor Episode 7 Review: Star Wars Finally Reveals the Dark Side of the Rebellion

This Star Wars: Andor article contains spoilers.

The story of Cassian Andor has reached the point of no return. We’re beyond the halfway mark in Andor season 1, and if you’re still into this aggressively different Star Wars show, you’re certainly not going to stop watching now. The tone of episode 7, “Announcement,” seems to reflect this feeling, as the events in this episode all reinforce the same theme: the status quo of every single character is in flux, and everything has already changed irrecoverably.

In a somewhat unsurprising, but refreshing move, Cassian’s first decision after ditching the Rebels in “The Eye” is to return home to Ferrix and pay off his debts. Cassian’s homecoming is pretty horrible, and both Bix and his adoptive mother Maarva tell him to get lost for his own sake. The Empire is now on the planet in a big way, and everyone in town blames Cassian for that. This is quietly profound simply because we’ve never really seen this kind of thing in Star Wars before. While Obi-Wan Kenobi played with the notion that Owen blamed Ben for attracting trouble on Tatooine, all of that was, for canon reasons, kept a secret. In Andor, everything can be out in the open, which makes you wonder if any of Luke’s childhood friends or neighbors resented him for the increased Imperial presence on Tatooine once he became a Rebel hero. We tend to think of the Rebels as freedom fighters, but what this episode of Andor elucidates is the fact that the consequences of creating an open Rebellion are far-reaching and affect much more than those directly involved. The repercussions are never so black and white, either.

On Coruscant, this theme is meticulously unpacked in three separate conversations. Mon Mothma and Luthen debate about the ethics of forcing the Empire’s hand. Mon thinks Aldhani was a step too far, while Luthen thinks it was unavoidable. Later, Luthen’s assistant Kleya meets with Vel and tells her that Cassian is a “loose end” and needs to be killed to preserve all of their covers. Kleya coldly remarks that “this is what revolution looks like.” If you squint, Kleya in this moment kind of looks like Carrie Fisher did in the classic Star Wars films, which makes Kleya a kind of dark shadow of Leia herself. Both fight for the “good guys,” but Kleya seems to be making some down-and-dirty decisions that it seems hard to imagine coming from Leia. In fact, if there’s one missed opportunity for fan service, perhaps it’s right here: instead of having a 10-year-old Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, maybe in Andor, Kleya should have been Leia. Imagine how differently we’d feel about the machinations of the Rebellion if this were Leia putting a hit on Cassian Andor for the good of the revolution?