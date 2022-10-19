Andor Just Revived the Star Wars Original Trilogy’s Most Mysterious Character

This Star Wars: Andor article contains spoilers.

Off the back of an action-packed heist on Aldhani, Andor has delivered its finest hour with “Announcement,” which explores the repercussions of the Rebel heist across the galaxy. The Empire is tightening its grip, senators are being watched, and even rebel operatives can’t trust one another as the hammer comes down on Coruscant and elsewhere.

It’s also during one of these scenes on the Imperial capital that Andor drops its biggest callback to the Original Trilogy yet. Despite showrunner Tony Gilroy’s reassurances that Andor wouldn’t just be another Disney+ easter egg show, the more serious, space-set drama has still found ways to reintroduce elements of classic Star Wars but without making them feel like shallow winks at the audience. In Andor, familiarity is part of the worldbuilding and often in service of the story itself. And in general, the nods to the Original and Prequel Trilogies really are kept to a minimum beyond a passing nod to Emperor Palpatine here and a clone trooper there (both references that just make sense based on the story being told).

Take this week’s biggest callback: Imperial Colonel Wullf Yularen, played here by Malcolm Sinclair. Veteran Star Wars fans will undoubtedly recognize this character as one of the first Imperial villains ever introduced to theater audiences watching A New Hope in 1977. This high-ranking intelligence officer of the Imperial Security Bureau first popped up as a background character early in the film. He’s the notably white-coated officer sitting around the Death Star conference room table when Grand Moff Tarkin announces the Emperor has dissolved the Imperial Senate. Played in that scene by a poker-faced Robert Clarke, Colonel Yularen never speaks, never even seems to react to the drama that unfolds when Darth Vader arrives. And we never actually learned a single thing about him in ’77 beyond the fact that he wore a different color uniform than the other Imperial scum.