The Acolyte Episode 5’s Big Deaths Just Changed the Game for Star Wars

This Star Wars: The Acolyte article contains spoilers.

Not since the Order 66 montage in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith have we witnessed such a bloodbath. Episode 5 of The Acolyte, suitably titled “Night,” didn’t just kill off the nameless Jedi redshirts we all expected to die when the mystery Sith Lord showed up on Khofar in episode 4 but also two members of the show’s main cast: Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) in one fell swoop. It’s a shocking turn of events that immediately raises the stakes of the show and reveals the dark side this Star Wars murder mystery has been promising to unleash since its very first trailers. Now, all bets are off, and it’s so refreshing.

You see, up until Qimir (Manny Jacinto) stabbed Jecki through the chest and broke Yord’s neck, “Night” seemed to be taking the safe path we all expected it to take, especially with all the redshirt-wearing cannon fodder on the board. Indeed, as Osha (Amandla Stenberg) regained consciousness, she was immediately greeted by the bodies of several redshirts littering the woods where a whole squad of Jedi had banded together against a sole lightsaber-wielding attacker just minutes prior. She then came upon another pair of nameless Jedi dueling with this clearly superior Sith Lord, who easily dispatched them before turning his attention to Yord. But the episode doesn’t pull the trigger on the Yord Horde’s favorite stickler so quickly. The show bides its time.

The episode written by Kor Adana and Cameron Squires and directed by Alex Garcia Lopez plays with our expectations and tricks us into a false sense of security by leading us through familiar Star Wars TV beats. After all, these shows don’t kill off characters all that often, so of course Osha would pull out her blaster just in the nick of time to save Yord. The Acolyte gives us the fake out we know (and hope) is coming, so that the eventual killing blow will land that much harder later.