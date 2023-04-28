Scream 6 Directors on Upcoming Universal Monster Movie: ‘It’s Scary and Gory as Hell’

Directors Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are unafraid to step into the shadow of legends. They already did it once to bloody good results when the pair—who along with producer Chad Villella form the horror collective Radio Silence—became the first directors to take the reins of the Scream franchise from the late, great Wes Craven. Fresh off the success of the gruesome and hilarious Ready or Not (2019), the duo homaged Craven’s legacy while making Ghostface their own in the 2022 legacy sequel (or “requel” as they call it within that film).

Yet this turned out to be just the opening act ahead of last March’s Scream VI, the scariest Ghostface movie in decades where the chatty, movie-savvy killer followed Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega to the Big Apple. It also proved to be the biggest hit in the franchise’s history, with the pic setting a series-best opening when it debuted to $44.5 million in the U.S. Hence the level of intrigue when Universal Pictures announced that the pair’s next film will be a reboot of an unnamed Universal Monsters property—and that Barrera will star in the picture after leading the last two Scream movies.

The Universal Monsters films have had a notoriously difficult time transitioning to the 21st century. From 2017’s failed attempt to turn the beloved characters into pseudo-superheroes beginning with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy to just this past month’s ambitious (if muddled) reinvention of Dracula as an action-comedy hybrid in Renfield. Yet when we catch up with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett ahead of Scream VI’s premiere on Paramount+, the pair are quick to note one reboot worked beautifully.

“I think for us some of the reinventions have been incredible,” Gillett says. “The Invisible Man is an amazing, amazing movie.” Gillett is referring to writer-director Leigh Whannell and Blumhouse Productions’ sincere attempt to keep the Universal Monsters in the horror genre, updating the classic H.G. Wells story for a modern audience and with a riveting performance by Elisabeth Moss. That film was also a hit.