The Crucial Role Ari Aster Played in Bugonia’s Alien Conspiracy Theory

“The film has become more relevant, my theory being because we’re all still living downstream of those months,” Tracy considers. “We’re all kind of still in those months, feeling the anger and confusion and destabilization of those months, and the lack of trust in each other. Everyone’s inventing their own story because maybe they don’t feel they can trust the official story. Reality is sort of up for grabs.”

In this reality free-for-all, Bugonia finds its central characters in Teddy (Plemons), a deeply unhappy loner who, paradoxically, spends all his time with his equally befuddled, neurodivergent cousin Don (Aidan Delbis). It’s Teddy who convinces Don to believe that the local big pharma queen bee CEO Michelle (Stone) is an alien whom they must kidnap, shave the head of, and potentially torture if she will not willingly take them to her mothership. There are striking differences, too, between the film that Tracy wrote and Lanthimos directed, and the Korean original. In the 2003 picture, the Teddy proxy is not aided by a cousin but by his deeply naive girlfriend. The CEO he targets is also a man. Conversely, Bugonia opens with Teddy convincing his cousin that they should chemically kill their libidos in order to not be ensnared by the distraction of Michelle’s feminine wiles. It both would seem to play into the fear of the loner male of recent years and to subvert it. Tracy takes exception though at describing Teddy as an incel.

“He’s quite voluntarily celibate,” the screenwriter laughs. “He literally chemically castrates himself, so I guess he’s technically the opposite of an incel, right?” With that said, he does contend the script is intentionally playing with what have been third rails in our cultural conversations since at least 2020.

Adds Tracy, “He feels like he’s part of the thing people write trend pieces about now, the epidemic of the lonely American male. And in some ways he is that, and it’s hard to argue that he’s not. But in other ways, I wanted to make him quite smart and self-aware about the fact that think pieces like that are being written. I think when [Stone’s character] tries to pin him down and say, ‘Well, you know, I think you’re in an echo chamber,’ he’s ready for that argument. He’s heard that bullshit. He’s read all the think pieces and he’s cast around looking for a way to describe himself, and he’s cast about looking for an identity or a movement to join, or a political project to advocate.”

Ultimately Tracy wants both central characters to subvert and deconstruct preconceived notions from its audience, which in the case of Teddy meant that if Tracy was writing a movie about a conspiracy theorist, he “wanted to make sure that in a world where conspiracy theories have been so cynically co-opted by very powerful and elite forces in our world, including the White House, I wanted to make this particular conspiracy theorist not crazy, not stupid.”

Meanwhile his experience of having studied the Murdoch media empire for years in the Succession trenches prepared him for understanding the PR-perfect precision with which Michelle attempts to assuage and comfort Teddy while held prisoner in his basement. Albeit even then, there are differences that the screenwriter of The Menu enjoyed taking a satirical dig at.