Poor Things’ Ending Joke Is Even Darker Than You Think

In its very final beat, Poor Things confirms the gag, revealing the troublesome husband who wished to control Bella’s mind has instead had his own eradicated. “We should get some water for the General,” Bella coos from a lawn chair behind her London patio, looking down at the alleged great man who’s at last been reduced to a barnyard pet. Sure enough, the next generation of the House of Baxter, Felicity (Margaret Qualley), takes up a pitcher and douses General Blessington (Christopher Abbott) down.

It is a great final joke on multiple levels, not least of all because throughout Bella’s life as a reanimated corpse (and even prior to that), men attempted to control her without consent. The “God” she emulates, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), stole her body after Bella’s previous identity threw herself from a Victorian bridge; the kind but meek McCandles sought to marry her and hide Bella away from the outside world; lothario attorney Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) showed her the world, and the ways of it, but only as a prized doll he thought he could mold into his favorite bedroom toy; and then there’s finally the General, the cruel man who drove Bella’s previous self to a watery grave.

Now Bella is the master of her own destiny and her own household. She literally sits from the same seat occupied by the late Godwin, and she’s found the peace of mind that comes with security in your own identity. She is even having gin in the afternoon while watching her kid sister play with the family pet!

It’s a delicious vengeance but one which betrays Bella’s last lesson in the human condition: our need to control each other to the point of destruction.

“Aren’t humans ridiculous?” Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara mused when we sat down to discuss the film several months ago, including the movie’s blunt grappling with sexuality and Frankenstein. “‘Poor Things’ is the title and that’s what it’s about. In the way we try to control each other and our ideas, and people’s bodies and people’s views.”

For McNamara, who spent years developing the screenplay with Lanthimos and Stone (all three previously worked together on The Favourite), there is something inherently pathetic but funny about that. It’s almost as if the movie asks audiences to pity these weird, hopeless creatures occupying the film.