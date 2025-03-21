Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights Reveals True Story Behind The Godfather Myth

Producer Irwin Winkler has been trying to get The Alto Knights or a movie similar to it made since the 1970s. It might go back even further he confides while reminiscing of his youth growing up in New York City. At the time, his idea of what a “gangster” looked like was defined by a certain image: James Cagney mostly, walking through a downpour of rain while glowering beneath his fedora. Yet that changed when the nightly news started reporting about guys like Frank Costello—the future protagonist of The Alto Knights and the real-life boss of bosses who “retired” from the life around the time words like “Mafia” and “Cosa Nostra” became household terms spoken at the American dinner table.

For Winkler, discovering the existence of Costello in his custom-made suit and media-ready smile was revelatory. For the Mafia, it was deadly. And it took longtime collaborators and colleagues of Winkler’s, guys like Robert De Niro, director Barry Levinson, and the screenwriter of Goodfellas and Casino, Nicholas Pileggi, to open the movie up. They realized The Alto Knights is the story of a war between real-life mob bosses Costello and Vito Genovese (both played by De Niro); it is the story of the men whose conflict inspired The Godfather; and it is the story of why the mob, as those in the life previously understood it, ended forever.

“Barry came up with the idea of it’s a two-hander,” Pileggi says of the central dynamic between De Niro’s two roles as Costello and Genovese. “And it just dawned on me you’re right because afterward it’s over! When Frank Costello perhaps sets up the Appalachia hearing, the Appalachia hearing ends it. It’s over. No more Jimmy Cagney, no more organized crime. It’s over because what comes out of the Appalachia hearing is the McClellan committee, charts and hearings, and Joe Valachi.”

What Pileggi refers to is the turning point that all of The Alto Knights builds toward. Despite being childhood friends, the real-life Frank Costello and Vito Genovese grew apart after the U.S. government (temporarily as it turned out) deported Genovese back to Italy in 1945. In his absence, Costello became the de facto boss of bosses and ran organized crime increasingly like a mid-century corporation until Genovese returned and demanded control of the so-called Luciano Family.