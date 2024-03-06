The Underrated Steve Martin Comedy That Is Basically a Sequel to Goodfellas

From Wiseguy to Wild and Crazy Guy

In the book Wiseguy, reporter Nicholas Pileggi tells the story of Henry Hill, a real world mafioso who turns into an FBI informant. The story traces Hill’s lifelong fascination with the mobsters he saw around the New York neighborhood where he grew up, which leads him to start working for the Lucchese crime family. During his years in the mob, Hill participated in everything from arson to fixing basketball games to murder. In 1980, Hill feared that his former associates planned to kill him, so he agreed to become an informant.

As anyone reading this article knows, Hill has a fascinating story, fascinating enough to catch the attention of Martin Scorsese. Co-writing the script with Pileggi, Scorsese adapted Hill’s story into Goodfellas. In Scorsese’s hands, Hill’s story became a slick, thrilling movie about hubris and the inevitable downfall of its main characters.

But Scorsese wasn’t the only filmmaker taking interest in Wiseguy. Pileggi’s wife Nora Ephron also wanted to make a movie about Henry Hill, albeit in a very different vein. While Pileggi worked with Hill to write Wiseguy, Ephron developed her own take, less about his criminal glory days and more about his fish-out-of-water lifestyle in the suburbs, under the watch of witness protection.

The idea came to Ephron while answering the phone nearly every night Hill called to chat with Pileggi about their book. Apparently, Hill was telling Ephron such exaggerated and wild stories about his boredom in the heartland that she decided to get a pen and start doing her own bit of writing.

By 1987, hot off of the excellent Silkwood and the not-quite-as-excellent Heartburn, Ephron pitched My Blue Heaven to Goldie Hawn, hoping to convince the star to play assistant DA Hannah Stubbs. Hawn took an interest, but left after a writers strike delayed the project, retaining only a producer credit while leaving the part for Joan Cusack. Around the same time, Ephron’s script for When Harry Met Sally started gaining heat, which allowed her to attract big names for My Blue Heaven, including at one point Arnold Schwarzenegger—at least until Arnie chose Kindergarten Cop instead.

After much wrangling, Ephron eventually got Steve Martin to play FBI agent Barney Coopersmith and Herbert Ross to direct. But when Martin read the script, he realized he wanted to play the Hill role instead. So Martin switched to Vinnie, and Rick Moranis came on as Barney, and the comedy was made.