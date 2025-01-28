Quentin Tarantino Is Right: Studios and Streamers Have Cheapened Movies

Filmmakers who want to defend their visions either have to resign themselves to working with small budgets and, like the recently departed David Lynch, hope they can garner enough of a following to support their projects, or get a patron who protects and profits from them. Tarantino himself had so much success because he was protected by Harvey Weinstein at Miramax, who, to put it mildly, was no great humanist.

Part of the reason we thrill to movies such as Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, The Brutalist, and Love Lies Bleeding is that they tell beautiful and compelling stories within a famously scared, rigid system. And for most of cinema history, the benefits have been enough for the artists to put up with the system. Ridley Scott couldn’t pay for a lavish production like The Last Duel or Gladiator all by himself, so he accepts that he needs a business with deep pockets to foot the bill. The hope for the audience is that the artist is a strong enough personality (which Scott certainly is) to bully his way through with his vision intact.

But the fact that a tried and true, bankable name like Tarantino wants to walk away from cinema proves something we’ve all suspected. The cost is becoming too great, and it may not be worth it for artists to express themselves through mainstream cinema for much longer.

Flowing Down the Wrong Stream

In theory, streaming is a great innovation. In theory, people who only have access to a three-screen Regal or AMC can see something beyond the usual Disney fare on their Netflix account. In theory, studios can greenlight different projects and distribute them through lower-stakes venues, prompting them to take more chances. Even better, access to the internet means that filmmakers can just make a movie and put it up on the internet.

To be sure, it sometimes has happened that way. The aforementioned David Lynch was one of the first to embrace digital filmmaking and distribution, using his Absurda website to publish his latest oddities and to sell copies of Eraserhead. Further, a miracle like Twin Peaks: The Return happened in part because Showtime wanted to draw subscribers to their service and needed a marquee name to get attention.

Yet too often studios have used the advent of streaming to simply replicate and expound upon their worst practices. Sure, Netflix or Apple might be the only companies willing to give Martin Scorsese money to make The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon, but what happens to those masterpieces? They get dumped on the service alongside its many other offerings, with very little push and promotion. Today you have to sort through all manner of stuff on Netflix to find The Irishman, a service that pushes its latest releases today only to bury them tomorrow.