The Real Meaning of That Killers of the Flower Moon Ending Cameo

The framing of Scorsese’s ending cameo emphasizes this bitter fact. After spending more time with Ernest’s duplicity and gnawing guilt than it takes to watch the Titanic sink, the story stops as Mollie (played beautifully and brittlely by Lily Gladstone) decides to end her association with that wretched man. She walks away from Leonardo DiCaprio’s protagonist, and the film cuts to its final framing device that left more than a few folks puzzled: on a fictional radio show called True Crime Stories, a cast composed entirely of white men tidily wrap up any lingering questions and dangling plot threads:

Ernest spent 10 years of his life sentence in prison before being paroled and moving back to Osage County as a drifter and a failure sleeping on his (also guilty) brother’s couch; William K. Hale (Robert De Niro) served 20 years of his life sentence before continuing to torment the Osage by flaunting court orders that forbade him from returning to Osage County; and Mollie, poor Mollie, remarried but lived only another 10 years. She took the scars of what Ernest did to her to the grave.

It’s all concise and cleanly told, a veritable flesh and blood version of the screen captions that appear beneath freeze frames of Delta Tau Chi in Animal House. For some it is also a confounding choice. We do not see these real-life people’s fates dramatized by the actors we have been watching for so long. But that is Scorsese’s point, as well as his final, bitterest confession. The director and co-writer is aware of the imperfect limitations that arise from a white Italian-American telling an Osage story, and he pleads guilty while attempting to do his best to still honor a people thoroughly and totally betrayed by the institutions which leave men like Martin Scorsese with the microphone—shaping history how they see it and from their own ultimately narrow vantages.

The Killers of the Flower Moon movie has come under scrutiny in some quarters (including our own) for its choice to center the story of the “Osage Indian murders”—a veritable genocide carried out over at least five years (but likely longer) which left at least 60 Indigenous people murdered for their oil money—on the point-of-view of the murderers. While Gladstone walks away with the movie as its soul, Mollie is ultimately secondary to the machinations of Ernest and his manipulative uncle, “King” Hale.

Christopher Cote, an Osage language expert who worked on Killers, was not wrong when during one of the movie’s premieres he said, “As an Osage, I really wanted this to be from the perspective of Mollie and what her family experienced, but I think it would take an Osage to do that. Martin Scorsese, [while] not being Osage, I think did a great job representing our people, but this history is being told almost from the perspective of Ernest Burkhart.”

Scorsese, indeed, told the film from a white perspective, even if his film has the good grace to recognize the white perspective is the source of profound evil here. Which brings us back to the final scene of Killers of the Flower Moon. The beauty and horror of David Grann’s nonfiction book that the film is based on is it excavates events which white mainstream American culture has either buried or reframed as a tale of victory and pride for the FBI. The radio show Scorsese appears on in the film is fictional, but what it represented was not.