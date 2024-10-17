Joker 2 Isn’t Even the Best Joker Movie of 2024

In an early scene from the best Joker movie of 2024, the camera pans across Gotham City in ruins. Despite the protesters rioting outside, one person seems completely calm. Waiting in a studio green room, the Joker prepares to go onto live television and shock the society in which we all live. Of course this Joker isn’t going to shoot Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro doing his best Johnny Carson impression). Nor is he going to flashback to shooting Murray Franklin while on trial for murder. No, this is Joker the Harlequin, who disrupts the totalitarian state that Bruce Wayne enforces on Gotham through constant surveillance drones just by being a trans woman.

Portrayed by director and co-writer Vera Drew, Joker the Harlequin is the protagonist of The People’s Joker. Where Joker: Folie à Deux and its 2019 predecessor confuse cynicism for profundity, making vague observations about the legal system and mental health in pursuit of unpleasantness disguised as a point, The People’s Joker is actually transgressive. And funny. And humane. Shot in 2022 but shelved for two years because of its unapologetic use of DC Comics intellectual property, The People’s Joker plays partly as a one-person show about Drew’s embrace of her gender identity. It also clocks her struggles in the independent comedy scene and difficult relationship with her mother. Yet at the same time, it remains a pseudo-DC superhero movie, complete with deep comic book cuts and Batman movie references galore.

A Joker the Harlequin Is Born

Co-written by Drew and Bri LeRose, The People’s Joker traces Joker the Harlequin’s rise from an ordinary child in Smallville, where she lived with a loving but troubled mother (Lynn Downey) and absent father, to her rise into becoming the most dangerous person in Gotham City. In fact, Joker becomes the world’s greatest villain—mostly by accepting that she’s a trans woman and doing not-very-funny sketch comedy.

Because it officially operates as a parody of DC Comics characters, The People’s Joker plays fast and loose with lore. It takes place in a Gotham City that draws from basically every Batman adaptation in which everyone knows that Batman is Bruce Wayne (voiced by Phil Braun). Batman has retired from crime fighting and instead deploys invasive drones to patrol the city while he embarks on a political career.