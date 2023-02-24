Quantumania: Why Corey Stoll Came Back and Michael Peña Didn’t

If you’ve watched Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you might notice that the cast of the film is somewhat different from that of the first two Ant-Man movies. The main quartet of characters—Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer)—remains the same, and Scott’s daughter Cassie is also back, now played by Kathryn Newton.

Quantumania also introduces a slew of new characters, such as big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and the inhabitants of the Quantum Realm. But missing this time are the members of Scott Lang’s X-Con Security crew of thieves-turned-security-experts, including Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dave (Tip “T.I.” Harris) and, most significantly, Luis (Michael Peña).

Dastmalchian actually has another role in Quantumania, as the voice of the gooey red creature Veb, while Harris has been embroiled in allegations of sexual abuse since 2021. As for the beloved Luis, whose hilarious escapades and fast-talking recaps of plot points in the first two Ant-Man movies made him one of the films’ most popular characters, director Peyton Reed told Den of Geek that a role for Scott’s best friend was initially discussed early in the development of Quantumania.

“In some of our earliest script meetings where we were talking about what the movie was going to be, we talked about that at the beginning,” says Reed. “But there’s so many characters to service here,we already have our immediate family to deal with and then introducing Kang. Plus we wanted to meet some new characters down there. A part of me felt like, you want to turn the page on some of this stuff and show the audience something different.”