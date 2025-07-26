Alien: Earth Showrunner Jokes About Alien vs. Predator Possibilities

If you love both xenomorphs and the Yautja, then you’re loving this summer. Not only is the Hulu and FX series Alien: Earth finally bringing the xenomorph to our home planet, but we’re also getting a heroic Yajuta in Predator: Badlands. For some fans, only one thing would make this embarrassment of riches better: getting to see them fight.

Unfortunately, showrunner Noah Hawley isn’t so enthusiastic about the idea. When an attendee at the Alien: Earth SDCC panel asked him about teaming with Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg, Hawley simply asked, “Can’t we all get along?”

Honestly, the response shouldn’t be that much of a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to Hawley’s work in the past. The iconoclastic showrunner made his name with offbeat takes on established franchises, making a surreal psychodrama about the son of the X-Men’s Charles Xavier in Legion, and riffing on the entire Coen Brothers oeuvre for the anthology series Fargo.

Alien: Earth promises to continue that tradition, and not just because Hawley has announced that he’s ignoring the continuity established by Ridley Scott‘s previous two returns to the franchise, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. No, Alien: Earth also differs from previous entries by taking place on a planet that other movies have tried to avoid, the planet Earth.