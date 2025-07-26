Predator: Badlands SDCC Footage Description and New Connections to 1987’s Dutch

The first 15 minutes of Predator: Badlands, even in spite of their rough and half-finished quality, suggest an operatic magnum opus of sci-fi lore and bombast. This is underlined by the familial, even vaguely Shakespearean, struggle that works as the kickoff of the film.

Set on an alien world that looks like equal parts Arrakis and the Dead Sea from the original Planet of the Apes, we witness a Predator surveying this landscape by transcending from the water’s edge of a desolate ocean to the top of a cliffside by way of a reverse and laser-powered zipline. (Which again echoes the floating prologue of action in Dune: Part Two.)

This is our central hero Dek (Schuster-Koloamatangi), a Predator-in-training whose hair is still slicked back and lacking in the more flowing locks we associate with the franchise’s most beloved ugly MFers. His homeland is notably introduced as hostile with the first actual shot being of two digital insects devouring each other before a bigger reptile chows down on both. In this unforgiving world, we also hear Dek narrate the movie in a foreign language, suggesting the picture will rely heavily on subtitles. Dek tells us he’s “Yautja,” a proud race that only colloquially calls themselves “Predator” (huh). He also is considered the literal runt of the litter while training with big brother Kwei. They have a vaguely Hamlet or Lion King solemnity in their subtitled dialogue. It probably doesn’t hurt that they’re also speaking in declaratives while waging epic bloody battle over a yawning abyss.

Yet if one starts suspecting big brother Kwei might be a devious Scar, we soon learn something more insidious. It turns out that despite all the dazzling CG-assisted Predator sword fight trickery, this is still a friendly and fraternal sparring match. However, Kwei has orders from their father to execute and kill Dek. Instead he reluctantly agrees to Dek’s pleas to allow little bro the opportunity to prove his worth by going to the most hostile known planet in the universe where he will hunt an apex predator that even their father fears: the unseen and ominously whispered about “Kalisk.”

The tension rises exponentially, however, because before Dek can take off in his spaceship, both brothers are confronted by their father, who arrives with the foreboding of Sauron beneath the fires of Mount Doom. He comes in hot, too, accusing Kwei of failing to murder his younger brother in his sleep.

“He is weak. The only way he can honor us is in death,” papa insists. He believes this so strongly that even after being told that Dek will hunt the Kalisk, the father still traps his youngest son in a net and commands Kwei to execute his brother. Instead Kwei cuts him free, triggering a sword fight to the death with his father… and let’s just say the older generation remains resilient. After tricking his firstborn with an invisibility fake out, the father beheads the son.