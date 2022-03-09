How 300 Paved the Way for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

There’s no better example than the shot in which Leonidas’s Spartans force dozens of Persian soldiers off the side of a cliff, surrealistically silhouetted by a blazing sun positioned perfectly at the precipice. There are countless, startlingly beautiful shots throughout 300, and at the time, it was almost impossible for audiences to not run straight to the theaters to see the film after glimpsing its baroque trailers.

300 garnered major mainstream attention in its day, earning $456 million at the box office. It became a pop culture sensation as well, giving birth to countless memes and spoofs that went viral in the early days of YouTube. Butler’s unforgettable “This is Sparta!” war cry became one of the most quoted movie lines ever (maddeningly so), and while the film didn’t receive universal critical acclaim, it was more than successful enough to get Snyder’s next big comic book adaptation green lit.

With 2009’s Watchmen, another decidedly R-rated comic book movie, Snyder doubled-down on his unique approach to obsessively faithful adaptation in terms of visuals and tone. He again channeled the energy of the source material, bringing Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ book to life in both style and substance, putting an emphasis on the story’s adult themes and heady philosophies, and highlighting the intimacy of the violence. The film did well at the box office ($185.3 million), particularly when taking into account its 163-minute runtime. This is also the movie that finally convinced WB that Snyder was the right filmmaker to kickstart DC’s own cinematic universe, which led to one of the most controversial creative partnerships of the last decade.

For better or worse, Snyder’s trilogy of DC movies — Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and (at least initially) Justice League (2017) — left an unmistakable mark on pop culture and internet fandom, although it was likely not the kind of impact WB hoped to make with its big-screen superhero universe. A cold reception from critics and dwindling box office returns, at least in WB’s eyes, may have tanked Snyder’s larger ambitions for a whole trilogy of Justice League films about gods facing off on a post-apocalyptic Earth, but his DCEU work did earn the filmmaker the cult hero status among a certain sector of the fandom that few director’s ever attain. Those fans who had always dreamed of watching a dark, more adult and deconstructionist take on superhero movies than the MCU would ever offer finally had their own auteur to turn to.

As he did with 300 and Watchmen, Snyder used panels from actual DC comics to create a visual language for the DCEU that feels as if it were a dreamlike version of our reality, accentuating the sense of grandeur and awe of the superheroes’ presence on Earth. While Snyder’s take on the worlds of DC is heavily inspired by classic mythology (like 300), mixed with a big dose of Christian symbolism, the director also turned to some of the biggest DC epics imaginable: John Byrne’s Man of Steel (Man of Steel); The Dark Knight Returns and The Death of Superman (Batman v Superman), and the New 52 reboot of Justice League (Justice League).

You can see how much emphasis Snyder put on recapturing the look and feel of the source material exactly as it is on the page just by revisiting his storyboards and treatments. The pitch for his Justice League sequels that will likely never get made even featured artwork by the legendary Jim Lee.