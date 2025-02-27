 Oscars 2025: Demi Moore Could End the Academy’s Bias Against Horror

There have been checkered acting nominations throughout the Academy’s history, as well, and even the rarest of wins, a la Kathy Bates for a performance that again walks the line between scary and funny in Rob Reiner’s Misery (1990), but by and large horror has been kept at bay.

Yet it’s fair to wonder if the tide is turning. Beginning in the mid-2010s, the Academy and Hollywood community at-large has been undergoing a kind of reckoning. It started with the “#OscarsSoWhite” social media discourse of 2015, but it has expanded into a generational and cultural upheaval that has changed the composite of the 10,000 or so members that make up the Academy. In a bid to not only become more racially diverse but also demographically and generationally representative, hundreds of the Academy’s membership was culled by age. If you were a member who hadn’t worked in decades on a film or TV show (and had never previously won an Oscar), you lost the ability to vote. Meanwhile hundreds of younger and non-American filmmakers within the industry were invited in—folks who have less hang ups about “genre.”

After all, The Substance is directed by a French woman, and European institutions like the Cannes Film Festival show little qualms about awarding their most prestigious baubles to odd genre swings. See Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane for more. Or just check in with Fargeat who won Cannes’ Best Screenplay award for The Substance.

Beyond horror, in the last decade, we’ve seen Academy tastes likewise shift. Black Panther became the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture, and even a year before that, the less culturally affluent Logan became the first cape movie nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Psychological thriller/allegory Parasite became the first film not in the English language to win Best Picture in 2020 (it helped it was a masterpiece), and the Daniels’ genre-bending sci-fi/martial arts/dramedy epic, Everything Everywhere All at Once, took home the same top prize, as well as Best Director and a slew of other awards in 2023.

The Academy’s tastes are slowly but surely getting younger, hipper, and generally less burdened by the prejudices of their parents or grandparents. Or: the Academy membership is slowly tilting toward Gen-X and especially now older Millennials, the latter of whom were coming of age during the rise of so-called “elevated horror” cinema. (A condescending way to acknowledge the horror genre had a renaissance in quality beginning in the early 2010s.)

If Demi Moore wins a deserved Oscar for her turn in The Substance, it might partially be because of a poignant and honest speech about how even at the height of career in the early 1990s, she could be insulted and negged by men in the industry who dismissed her as a “popcorn actress.”