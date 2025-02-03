Nosferatu’s Jarin Blaschke Chats Oscar Nomination, Robert Eggers, and That Ending Sunrise

“What DP doesn’t like some patina?” the cinematographer jokes. “Everything I do doesn’t need to be dark, but the director I connect with the most just [taps into] the dark side of me, and I get to explore that fully. Within that realm our tastes overlap a lot. I know that if I’m going to send him an illustration or a photograph or whatever I think is great, he’s probably going to like it. There’s just a huge sharing of taste.”

Indeed, the two’s working method has become distinct and celebrated in cineaste circles for their ability to pinpoint a look or movement from the past and translate it to modern cinema. In the case of The Lighthouse, for example, that meant deliberately recreating the photographic aesthetic at the turn of the 20th century.

“[On] The Lighthouse, we’re being very specific with the photography,” he says. “The references are photography, so we can get technical and get specific as to what an orthochromatic film looks like, and what micro-contrast we’re going for.” By and large, however, Blaschke notes the pair have established a shorthand as collaborators and storytellers since The Witch that informs their storytelling choices more than any particular visual reference.

“When I’m working with Rob, my brain just goes into Rob composition mode,” the DP explains. “So even if it’s a frame that I might find, I’m filtering it through the Rob filter. Which means we tend to shoot things symmetrically, we tend to shoot things graphically, we tend to make things [that] look a little bit two-dimensional, a little bit storybook. Maybe The Northman you could call a tapestry rather than a storybook, but whatever we do just tends to be graphic.”

In the case of Nosferatu, this was channeled by studying the oil masterworks of painters participating in the Romantic movement of the 18th and early 19th centuries. The choice was partially done as that was the popular artistic style of the era in the film’s central European setting, however it also visually separated this Nosferatu from the more Expressionistic techniques utilized by the original version and a century’s worth of imitators.

It also allowed Blaschke and Eggers to keep their feet firmly planted in their naturalistic preferences. In fact, to achieve a certain painterly aesthetic, the choice was made to film all the scenes set in Germany at night by gaslight (or at least single-source electric bulbs in gas-seeming lamps, Blaschke points out), while the Transylvanian scenes, which are by design located in more ancient and antiquated locales, are filmed entirely by candlelight.