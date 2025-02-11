Revisiting Harrison Ford’s One Oscar-Nominated Performance

Prior to starring in this movie about a copper forced to go to ground among the Amish, Ford had proven himself to be one of the more popular names in the new decade. In the eight years before Witness, he’d starred in three Star Wars movies and two Indiana Jones flicks. He was also in the highly ambitious Ridley Scott flop, Blade Runner (1982), plus several other works that relied on Ford’s then-youthful charisma, such as when he played fast-talking Tommy opposite Gene Wilder’s accidental gunfighter in The Frisco Kid (1979).

Witness was something different, however. In retrospect, it would be the first of the star vehicles where Ford would angrily point at castmates and righteously explain the difference between right and wrong. One might even say it was the first of Ford’s middle-aged roles, paving the way for Jack Ryan, Dr. Richard Kimble, and a host of other morally indignant heroes of a certain age. Yet the beauty of John Book, Ford’s protagonist in Witness, is that he is neither a hero nor the moral center of the story. In fact, he exists at an ethical crossroads where he must remain in perpetual twilight between our modern world—within which Ford’s curmudgeony charm has always felt a bit like an anachronism—and the actual ancient way of life he meets in the film as a stranger and interloper.

That is certainly how the Amish community at the heart of Witness perceive John Book when he shows up on their doorstep with a bullet hole in his side and a gun he needs to hide. Moments earlier, he did this community a service by personally taking on the safety of young single Amish mother Rachel Lapp (Kelly McGillis) and her son Samuel (Lukas Haas). At the beginning of the picture, little Samuel witnessed the brutal murder of an undercover police detective by—as we soon learn—two other cops caught up in the drug trade.

And after his own police chief (Josef Sommer) attempts to cover up the deed by having Book shot and bad men sent for Rachel and her inconvenient son, a half-dead John takes the mother and child home to their Amish farm. Book’s crooked brothers in blue do not know which among the many Amish and Mennonite communities around Pennsylvania they’ve vanished off to, and this buys Book time to heal. But it’s also just long enough for him to learn there can be no true middle ground for himself and Rachel’s slowly growing attraction.

The above could easily read as the setup of a by-the-numbers thriller about dirty cops and movie stars caught in a high-concept. Ford would, in fact, make many such films in the decades to come. However, the power of Witness hails from the spartan instincts of Weir and Ford, two talents who seemed to intuitively understand how to excavate the credibility of a character or story, no matter how sensationalistic or nakedly commercial.

Indeed, McGillis would star in one of the bigger “high-concept” hits of the ‘80s a year later when she appeared opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun. But in Witness, she gets to play an actual character in a film that has the good grace to realize the most important things are often left unspoken.