George Lucas’ Original Indiana Jones 4 Story Was Even Worse Than Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull does not have a good reputation. Released in 2008 and almost a full 20 years after what was considered the ending of a trilogy, the fourth Indiana Jones picture was directed by a different kind of Steven Spielberg, one who’d been primarily focused on adult historical dramas since the turn of the century, and starred a much older Harrison Ford. It felt different too, even as it tried to act largely the same as the film that came before it, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). This internal refusal to admit Indy had changed was only compounded by the dubious choice to tie aliens to the film’s central mystery—much to the chagrin of the film’s star.

While the movie received some positive notices from critics during release, including Roger Ebert, fans were instantly divided on the film’s overly sentimental tone, its use of modern CGI special effects, and especially the fact that the titular crystal skull turned out to belong to a little gray man who at the end of the film goes home by way of a flying saucer. Even 15 years later, and on the eve of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s release, the man who took the reins of the franchise over from Spielberg, director James Mangold, told Den of Geek magazine, “One of the things I thought about a lot was why the last Indiana Jones movie struggled.” (For the record, he suggested it was due to more than just aliens.)

Nonetheless, and despite the many other valid critiques folks have with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, after reading where producer George Lucas wanted to take the franchise in the 1990s… it could have been worse. But then it’s hard to think otherwise after just reading the title Lucas originally had in mind for the fourth Indy movie: Indiana Jones and the Saucer Men from Mars.

As that heading suggests, there once was an intention by Lucas, as well the screenwriter he tasked with the project, Jeb Stuart, to turn Indiana Jones into a 1990s sci-fi spectacular that could’ve been comparable to Independence Day (1996), particularly if Saucer Men from Mars had gone into production before Roland Emmerich’s famous alien invasion flick was released. And it would’ve featured callbacks not just to 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark—which still occurred in Crystal Skull by way of Marion’s return—but also Temple of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade. And judging by this version of the script, it was on track to be an absolute train wreck.