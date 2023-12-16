Ewoks: The Battle for Endor Is One of the Best Star Wars Movies You’ve Never Seen

Battle for Endor picks up after the first Ewok film and thankfully requires little knowledge of the first one to enjoy it. All you need to know is that little girl Cindel’s (Aubree Miller) family was stranded on Endor and they befriended the Ewoks. Their village is attacked by the forces of Terak (Carel Struycken), an evil warlord who commands an army of marauders. They kill anyone in their path, including Cindel’s entire family. Yep, within the first 10 minutes, a little girl watches her entire family get slaughtered with only Wicket’s creepy furball face to comfort her. I’d be messed up too.

The Ewok tribe’s captured but Cindel and Wicket manage to escape, meeting the playful creature Teek (Niki Botelho) and his caretaker, the grumpy Noa (Brimley). Noa is initially reluctant to offer aid, but cannot help coming to care for the now orphaned Cindel. When Cindel’s captured by Terak’s right-hand witch Charal (Sian Phillips), Noa and Wicket must save her and the other Ewoks.

Airing in 1985 on ABC, Battle for Endor is a beautiful example of early post-Original Trilogy weirdness, an experiment in trying a different tone and style for the franchise. These days, doing a full on fantasy style Star Wars movie, complete with a witch using a magic ring to turn into a raven, a medieval castle, and an enchanting white horse (not even a space horse!) would be impossible. The Star Wars brand has become too codified. We’ll never get something like this in the franchise ever again and that makes this all the more special.

On the one hand, this is very much a kids movie. There are long stretches with Cindel and Wicket traveling across the land, including an imaginative sequence where Wicket makes a hang glider. Cindel sings a little song to Noa. There’s giggling and pie eating. Noa functions as the grumpy old man who doesn’t want anything to do with strangers or to make friends before his heart melts at Cindel’s plight. It’s all right out of a children’s fantasy novel. The gang even sneaks past some guards by pulling a Muppet Man!

On the other hand, this movie goes so much harder than it needs to. Cindel watching her family die and the nightmares that plagued her are shocking and unsettling. Noa comes face to face with the skeleton of the only (probably human) friend he had on Endor. Charal is forced to live the rest of her life as a raven. In the film’s most stark and striking bit of “this is supposed to be a kids movie,” Wicket makes Terak activate the magic ring only for it to incinerate the warlord into a corpse.

Some might call this “tonal whiplash” or “inappropriate for children,” but it really works. It gives you the feeling of reading the original versions of classic fairytales where characters would have horrific consequences for their actions in order to really drive home the lessons of the story. And come on, if I saw Terak get smoked like that as a kid? I would have cheered or delightfully screamed, “gross!”