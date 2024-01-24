The Last Jedi Understood George Lucas’ Star Wars Better Than What Came After

While recently scrolling Twitter, an interesting anecdote came to my attention. In the fabled George Lucas outline for a Star Wars sequel trilogy, a treatment which the filmmaker shared with the Walt Disney Company when he sold Lucasfilm for $4 billion, Lucas apparently had a strange vision for Luke Skywalker: He wanted the older version of Skywalker to be like a character in a movie Lucas almost made before Star Wars. He wanted him to be, in essence, Marlon Brando’s Col. Kurtz from Apocalypse Now, right down to the bald head and rambling gibberish.

This detail is not new. In fact, Pablo Hidalgo first confirmed the information in Star Wars: Fascinating Facts (2020). In that book (via Total Film/GamesRadar+), Hidalgo wrote, “Although Luke Skywalker only barely appears in The Force Awakens, the concept artists had a lot to imagine based on the fragments of the story they were hearing as it developed. Rey was on a mission to seek out Luke Skywalker, who had disappeared. As described by George Lucas, Rey is like Willard going up river seeking out Colonel Kurtz, an allusion to Apocalypse Now. The story had Rey find Luke on a Jedi temple planet, but he is a recluse, withdrawn into a very dark space and needs to be drawn back from despair.”

This tracks with what Doug Chiang, a Lucasfilm executive creative director, previously revealed about the largely abandoned story treatment Lucas left behind. Originally, Lucas imagined a broken and solitary Skywalker being found in hiding in Episode VII by a female protege. He was apparently still haunted by the pull of the Dark Side after the Jedi Killer (who became Kylo Ren) slaughtered his nascent Jedi Academy. Now a young woman (initially Taryn, then Kira, and eventually Rey) forced Luke to reconnect with the Force and rediscover his vitality—before still dying in Episode VIII, as per Hidalgo’s book.

All of which is to say Lucas’ limited influence on what became Disney’s Sequel Trilogy is not news. However, the context of receiving this information is strikingly different after more than six years out from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the effect it had on Star Wars media and the fandom it so desperately feeds. Because it is nearly impossible to comment or write about Rian Johnson’s lone film set in the galaxy far, far away without raising the specter of recriminations and endless grievances held among those who claim the greatest devotion to the franchise with Space Wizards and laser swords.