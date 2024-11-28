Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2024 Schedule

Here's the ultimate guide for which Christmas movies and shows you can find on TV and streaming this holiday season.

A collection of images from 2024 Christmas movies and specials, including Frosty the Snowman, The Santa Clause, and Charlie Brown.
Photo: Art by Chloe Lewis

Happy holidays! Whether you’re a staunch believer that the holiday season shouldn’t start until December 1st or the type of person who keeps their decorations up year-round, there’s no denying that we could all probably use a little extra magic this time of year.

Thankfully, between cable and streaming service there’s plenty of holiday cheer to go around with an impressive number of holiday movies and TV shows available to watch throughout November and December 2024. No matter when you might catch the festive bug this season, you’re bound to find something that will spark the good tidings and joy that you’re looking for.

We’ve combed through a variety of channels and streaming services to put together this handy guide with as many Christmas movies and TV specials as we could find, and this list will be updated as the season goes on. Keep reading to find out when and where you can watch your holiday favorites, and be sure to check out some of the new offerings as well. Who knows, you may just find your next favorite yearly watch!

As a note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, be sure to go straight to the source and check out Hallmark’s schedule for this year to see what Christmas movies will be playing during the 2024 season. As much as we love Hallmark’s dedication to the holiday spirit and bow to them as the undisputed champions of the season, adding every Christmas movie playing every day on every Hallmark channel would be a little too overwhelming. However, there are some Hallmark movies available to watch on other streaming services, and those will be included on this list!

Check out our holiday movie and TV schedule below!

Christmas Movies and TV Specials 2025

All times are EST

Ad

Thursday, November 28

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)Peacock
Is It Cake? HolidayNetflix
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (8:30 a.m.)NBC
National Dog Show Presented by Purina (12 p.m.)NBC
Mary Poppins (8 p.m.)ABC
Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees (8 a.m.)Lifetime
The Christmas Setup (10 a.m.)Lifetime
Dancing Through the Snow (12 p.m.)Lifetime
People Presents: Blending Christmas (2 p.m.)Lifetime
Too Close for Christmas (4 p.m.)Lifetime
Snowed-Inn Christmas (6 p.m.)Lifetime
The Holiday (8 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas in Tennessee (11:03 p.m.)Lifetime
Fred Claus (8 a.m.)TNT
Elf (10:30 a.m.)TNT
Fred Claus (12:30 p.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5 p.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 p.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11 p.m.)TNT
The Polar Express (9:15 p.m.)TBS
Four Christmases (11:15 p.m.)TBS

Friday, November 29

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)Peacock
The Snow SisterNetflix
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
The Holiday (12:59 a.m.)Lifetime
Christmas on the Menu (8 a.m.)Lifetime
Merry Swissmas (10 a.m.)Lifetime
A Cowboy Christmas Romance (12 p.m.)Lifetime
Sincerely, Truly Christmas (2 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Exchange (4 p.m.)Lifetime
The Holiday Fix Up (6 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas in the Spotlight (8 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas to Treasure (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1 a.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (3 a.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5 a.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 a.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 a.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11 a.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1 p.m.)TNT
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (3 p.m.)TNT
Four Christmases (11:57 a.m.)TBS
The Polar Express (1:42 p.m.)TBS
The Year Without a Santa Claus (3:42 p.m.)TBS
Elf (7 p.m.)TBS
Elf (9 p.m.)TBS
Elf (11 p.m.)TBS

Saturday, November 30

NutcrackersHulu, Disney+ (international)
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)Peacock
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)Peacock
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
Love Actually (11:30 a.m.)AMC
Last Holiday (2:30 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks 20th Anniversary (7 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks 20th Anniversary (9 p.m.)AMC
The Great Outdoors (11 p.m.)AMC
Reindeer in Here (8 p.m.)CBS
Christmas in the Spotlight (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas to Treasure (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Christmas in the City (11 a.m.)Lifetime
Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (12:30 p.m.)Lifetime
Christmas on Wheels (2 p.m.)Lifetime
Almost Christmas (3:30 p.m.)Lifetime
Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (6 p.m.)Lifetime
BeBe Winan’s We Three Kings (8 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Dance Reunion (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime
Elf (1 a.m.)TBS
Elf (3 a.m.)TBS
Elf (5 a.m.)TBS
Elf (7 a.m.)TBS
Elf (9 a.m.)TBS
Elf (11 a.m.)TBS
Elf (1 p.m.)TBS
Elf (3 p.m.)TBS
Elf (5 p.m.)TBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)TBS
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9:04 p.m.)TBS

Sunday, December 1

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Yule LogAMC+
The Walking Dead Cruel LogAMC+
A Creature Was StirringShudder
Miracle on 34th StreetHulu
This ChristmasHulu
The Perfect HolidayHulu
Mr. Popper’s PenguinsMax
An All Dogs Christmas CarolPrime Video
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)Prime Video
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)Paramount+
A Christmas Carol (1984)Paramount+
Arthur ChristmasParamount+
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (5 a.m.)AMC
Little Drummer Boy: Book II (5:30 a.m.)AMC
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (6 a.m.)AMC
Jack Frost (8:30 a.m.)AMC
Snow Day (11 a.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 35th Anniversary (7 p.m.)AMC
Elf (9:15 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 35th Anniversary (11:15 p.m.)AMC
AFV’s Wreck the Halls: 35 Years of Holiday Hijinks (7 p.m.)ABC
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (8:01 p.m.)ABC
Prep & Landing (7 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas (9 a.m.)Freeform
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – Freeform Premiere (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:35 p.m.)Freeform
Moana (4:15 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:45 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:15 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 3 (11:55 p.m.)Freeform
BeBe Winan’s We Three Kings (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Dance Reunion (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime
Miracle in Motor City (10 a.m.)Lifetime
The Holiday Proposal Plan (12 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Intern (2 p.m.)Lifetime
Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (4 p.m.)Lifetime
BeBe Winan’s We Three Kings (6 p.m.)Lifetime
Make or Bake Christmas (8 p.m.)Lifetime
A New Orleans Noel (10:03 p.m.)Lifetime
Deck the Halls (1 a.m.)TBS

Monday, December 2

Mickey and the Very Many ChristmasesDisney+
Spongebob Squarepants: Spongebob & Sandy’s Country ChristmasParamount+
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
Pinocchio’s Christmas (9:15 a.m.)AMC
Elf (5 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express 20th Anniversary (7 p.m.)AMC
Elf (9 p.m.)AMC
Fred Claus (11 p.m.)AMC
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Holiday Episode: Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil John (8 p.m.)ABC
Press Your Luck: “Holiday Extravaganza III” (9 p.m.)ABC
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (7 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (12:35 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (3:10 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (5:40 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m.)Freeform
Black Nativity (12 a.m.)Freeform
Make or Bake Christmas (12:01 a.m.)Lifetime
A New Orleans Noel (2:04 a.m.)Lifetime

Tuesday, December 3

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)Max
Jack in Time for ChristmasPrime Video
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
A Christmas Story 2 (1:30 a.m.)AMC
A Dennis the Menace Christmas (3:30 a.m.)AMC
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (5:30 a.m.)AMC
Fred Claus (1:30 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (4 p.m.)AMC
Elf (6 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)AMC
Uncle Buck (10:15 p.m.)AMC
The Great Outdoors (12:30 a.m.)AMC
CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m.)ABC
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (9 p.m.)ABC
Black Nativity (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Preacher’s Wife (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1:10 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (3:10 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (5:15 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7:55 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (9:55 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 3 (12 a.m.)Freeform

Wednesday, December 4

CMA Country ChristmasDisney+
Light Shop (episodes 1-4)Hulu, Disney+ (international)
That ChristmasNetflix
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5:45 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (8 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)AMC
Jack Frost (1998) (12 a.m.)AMC
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m.)NBC
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasonings Spectacular (10 p.m.)NBC
Abbott Elementary “Winter Show” (8 p.m.)ABC
Abbott Elementary “Winter Break” (8:31 p.m.)ABC
Celebrity Family Feud Holiday Episode: Shaquille O’Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd (9:02 p.m.)ABC
Jingle All the Way (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Little Drummer Boy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge (11 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1:30 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (8:55 p.m.)Freeform
The Mistle-Tones (12 a.m.)Freeform

Thursday, December 5

Black DovesNetflix
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
Christmas with the Kranks (6 p.m.)AMC
Elf (8 p.m.)AMC
Elf (10 p.m.)AMC
Vegas Vacation (12 a.m.)AMC
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m.)NBC
Frosty the Snowman (8:30 p.m.)NBC
The Great Christmas Light Fight – season premiere (8 p.m.)ABC
Jingle All the Way 2 (7 a.m.)Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (2:30 p.m)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
Frozen (6 p.m.)Freeform
Frozen II (8:25 p.m.)Freeform
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (10:30 p.m.)Freeform
Holiday in Handcuffs (12 a.m.)Freeform
Matlock “Belly of the Beast” (9 p.m.)CBS
Elsbeth “Gold, Frankincense, and Murder (10 p.m.)CBS
A Christmas Story (7 p.m.)TNT
A Christmas Carol (9 p.m.)TNT
A Christmas Story (11 p.m.)TNT

Friday, December 6

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)Max
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)Max
Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1Hulu
MaryNetflix
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter ( 9 p.m.)Netflix
Everything is Christmas Marathon – Ghostbuster II (4 p.m.)AMC
Everything is Christmas Marathon – Trading Places (6:30 p.m.)AMC
Everything is Christmas Marathon – Die Hard (9 p.m.)AMC
Everything is Christmas Marathon – Gremlins (12 a.m.)AMC
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m.)NBC
Cricket on the Hearth (7 a.m.)Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks (8 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (12 p.m)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:05 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (3:40 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (5:45 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:15 p.m.)Freeform
Noelle (10:55 p.m.)Freeform
Cricket on the Hearth (1 a.m.)Freeform
Mistletoe in Montana (8 a.m.)Lifetime
My Favorite Christmas Melody (10 a.m.)Lifetime
Christmas in the City (12 p.m.)Lifetime
Every Day is Christmas (2 p.m)Lifetime
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (4 p.m.)Lifetime
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (6 p.m.)Lifetime
Almost Christmas (8 p.m.)Lifetime
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (10:33 p.m.)Lifetime
A Christmas Carol (1 a.m.)TNT

Saturday, December 7

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
Merry ’80s Marathon – The Great Outdoors (11:30 a.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – Ghostbusters (1:30 p.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – National Lampoon’s Vacation (4 p.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – Planes, Trains & Automobiles (6 p.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10:15 p.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – Planes, Trains & Automobiles (12:30 a.m.)AMC
Merry ’80s Marathon – The Great Outdoors (2:30 a.m.)AMC
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (7 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (9:10 a.m)Freeform
The Search for Santa Paws (11:15 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (1:20 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (3:25 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (5:55 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (8:35 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:10 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (10:15 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (12:55 a.m.)Freeform
Deck the Halls (12:30 p.m.)TBS
Last Christmas (2:30 p.m.)TBS
Last Holiday (4:45 p.m.)TBS
A Christmas Story (7 p.m.)TBS
A Christmas Story (11:15 p.m.)TBS

Sunday, December 8

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
The Polar Express (5 p.m.)AMC
Elf (7 p.m.)AMC
Elf (9 p.m.)AMC
Fred Clause (11 p.m.)AMC
The Lion King (2019) (8:31 p.m.)ABC
The Family Man (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (10 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (12 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2:30 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (5:35 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (6:10 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (7:15 p.m.)Freeform
Dashing Through the Snow – Freeform Premiere (9:55 p.m.)Freeform
Santa’s Little Helper – Freeform Premiere (12 a.m.)Freeform
The Equalizer “Slay Ride” (8:30 p.m.)CBS
Last Christmas (1:15 a.m.)TBS

Monday, December 9

Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)Netflix
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (9:15 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11:15 p.m.)AMC
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (7 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (12 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (2 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (4:25 p.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9 p.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (12 a.m.)Freeform

Tuesday, December 10

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)Netflix
Four Christmases (6 p.m.)AMC
Elf (8 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Vacation (12 a.m.)AMC
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m.)ABC
Toy Story That Time Forgot (8:30 p.m.)ABC
Disney Prep & Landing (9 p.m.)ABC
Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (9:30 p.m.)ABC
Santa’s Little Helper (7 a.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (12 p.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (2 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30 p.m.)Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks (12 a.m.)Freeform

Wednesday, December 11

Light Shop (episodes 5-6)Hulu, Disney+ (international)
Elf (6 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (8 p.m.)AMC
Trading Places (10 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s European Vacation (12:30 a.m.)AMC
Frosty the Snowman (8:30 p.m.)NBC
Shrek the Halls (8:30 p.m.)NBC
A Motown Christmas (9 p.m.)NBC
Christmas with the Kranks (7 a.m.)Freeform
Cricket on the Hearth (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Jingle All the Way (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Jingle All the Way 2 (1:30 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (3:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:25 p.m.)Freeform
I’ll Be Home for Christmas (12 a.m.)Freeform

Thursday, December 12

Trading Places (5:30 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 8 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10:15 p.m.)AMC
Vegas Vacation (12:30 a.m.)AMC
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m.)NBC
E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024 (9:15 p.m.)NBC
I’ll Be Home for Christmas (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Little Drummer Boy (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Toy Story that Time Forgot (11 a.m.)Freeform
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (1:30 p.m)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:55 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (8:35 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12 a.m.)Freeform

Friday, December 13

The Bravest KnightHulu
A Sudden Case of ChristmasHulu
Carry-OnNetflix
Joe Bob’s Christmas CarnageShudder TV, AMC+ TV
Eva the Owlet: Eva’s Moon WishApple TV+
The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (9:15 a.m.)AMC
Pinocchio’s Christmas (9:45 a.m.)AMC
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (11 a.m.)AMC
The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (12:15 p.m.)AMC
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (12:45 p.m.)AMC
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (2 p.m.)AMC
Jack Frost (1979) (4:30 p.m.)AMC
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (5:45 p.m.)AMC
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (6:15 p.m.)AMC
Christmas Magic Marathon – The Year Without a Santa Claus (6:45 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (8 p.m.)AMC
Fred Claus  (10 p.m.)AMC
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Search for Santa Paws (9:05 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:10 a.m.)Freeform
Toy Story (1:10 p.m)Freeform
Toy Story 2 (3:10 p.m.)Freeform
Toy Story 3 (5:15 p.m.)Freeform
Toy Story 4 (7:45 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9:50 p.m.)Freeform
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (12:30 a.m.)Freeform

Saturday, December 14

A Charlie Brown ChristmasApple TV+
The Polar Express (5 p.m.)AMC
Elf (7 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (9 p.m.)AMC
Elf (11 p.m.)AMC
The Family Man (7 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (10 a.m.)Freeform
Noelle (12 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2:05 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (4:05 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6:45 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:15 p.m.)Freeform
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (11:55 p.m.)Freeform

Sunday, December 15

A Charlie Brown ChristmasApple TV+
Christmas with the Kranks (4 p.m.)AMC
Uncle Buck (6 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:15 p.m.)AMC
Trading Places (10:30 p.m.)AMC
Uncle Buck (1 a.m.)AMC
The Sound of Music (7 p.m.)ABC
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (7 a.m.)Freeform
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (8:30 a.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (12:10 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (2:10 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (4:40 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (7:20 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (11:55 p.m.)Freeform
An Evening with Dua Lipa (8:30 p.m.)CBS

Monday, December 16

White House Christmas (HGTV)Max
The Chelsea Detective Christmas Special “Everyone Loves Chloe”Acorn TV
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5:45 p.m.)AMC
Elf (8 p.m.)AMC
Vegas Vacation (10 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Vacation (12 a.m.)AMC
A Motown Christmas (9 p.m.)NBC
Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (8 p.m.)NBC
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (9:00 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (11:05 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (1:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (3:35 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:05 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (8:45 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:20 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:25 p.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (11:30 p.m)Freeform
NCIS “Humbug” (9 p.m.)CBS
NCIS: Origins “Blue Bayou” (10 p.m.)CBS

Tuesday, December 17

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”Disney+
Elf (6 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (8 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)AMC
Fred Claus (12 a.m.)AMC
A Motown Christmas (9 p.m.)NBC
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7 a.m.)Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (1:05 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:35 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (6:15 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (7:20 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (7:55 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9 p.m.)Freeform
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (12 a.m.)Freeform

Wednesday, December 18

Light Shop (episodes 7-8)Hulu, Disney+ (international)
Christmas with the Kranks (6 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (10:15 p.m.)AMC
Jack Frost (1998) (12:15 a.m.)AMC
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (10 p.m.)NBC
A Saturday Night Live Christmas (9 p.m.)NBC
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 (8 p.m.)ABC
The Search for Santa Paws (7 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (12:30 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (8:55 p.m.)Freeform
Black Nativity (12 a.m.)Freeform

Thursday, December 19

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5:45 p.m)AMC
Elf (8 p.m.)AMC
Elf (10 p.m.)AMC
Trading Places (12 a.m.)AMC
Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (8 p.m.)NBC
Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas (10 p.m.)NBC
The Great Christmas Light Fight – season finale (8 p.m.)ABC
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (7 a.m)Freeform
Merry Madagascar (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (11 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (1:05 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:35 p.m.)Freeform
Dashing Through the Snow (6:15 p.m. )Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12 a.m.)Freeform
Ghosts “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1 and Part 2” (8 p.m.)CBS
Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas (9:01 p.m.)CBS

Friday, December 20

National Lampoon’s Vacation (4 p.m.)AMC
The Great Outdoors (6 p.m.)AMC
Uncle Buck (8 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Vacation (10:15 p.m.)AMC
The Great Outdoors (12:15 a.m.)AMC
Merry Madagascar (7 a.m.)Freeform
The Little Drummer Boy (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (8 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (10 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12:25 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2:25 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (5 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (7:25 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (10 p.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (12 a.m.)Freeform
2024 National Christmas Tree Lighting (8 p.m.)CBS
Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays (9 p.m.)CBS

Saturday, December 21

Snow Day (12:30 p.m.)AMC
Uncle Buck (2:30 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (4:45 p.m.)AMC
Elf (7 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 p.m.)AMC
Elf (9 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (1:15 a.m.)AMC
Overboard (1987) (3:15 a.m.)AMC
The Little Drummer Boy (7 a.m)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge (11:30 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2 p.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:35 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (5:40 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (6:15 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (7:20 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (11:55 p.m.)Freeform

Sunday, December 22

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)Max
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (6 a.m.)AMC
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (8:30 a.m.)AMC
Jack Frost (1979) (9:45 a.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (11 a.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (1 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (3 p.m.)AMC
Elf (5 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9:15 p.m.)AMC
Elf (11:30 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (1:30 a.m.)AMC
The Santa Clause (8 p.m.)ABC
Miracle on 34th Street (7 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (9:35 a.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (11:40 a.m.)Freeform
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1:20 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (2:25 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (3 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (4:05 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:35 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9:15 p.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (11:55 p.m.)Freeform
The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (8:30 p.m.)CBS

Monday, December 23

Four Christmases (6 p.m.)AMC
Elf (8 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (12 a.m.)AMC
A Saturday Night Live Christmas (8 p.m.)NBC
The Preacher’s Wife (7:00 a.m.)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (9:30 a.m.)Freeform
Arthur Christmas (11:35 a.m.)Freeform
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (1:40 p.m.)Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:10 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (3:50 p.m)Freeform
Home Alone (6:30 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9 p.m.)Freeform
Last Christmas (11:40 p.m.)Freeform

Tuesday, December 24

The Year Without a Santa Claus (5:45 a.m.)AMC
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (7 a.m.)AMC
Fred Claus (9:30 a.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (12 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (2 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (4 p.m.)AMC
Elf (6 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10:15 p.m.)AMC
Trading Places (12:30 a.m.)AMC
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (3 a.m.)AMC
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (5:15 a.m.)AMC
The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (5:45 a.m.)AMC
It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m.)NBC
Home Alone (8 p.m.)ABC
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (7 a.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (1 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 2 (3:00 p.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (5:25 p.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (7:30 p.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9 p.m)Freeform
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12 a.m.)Freeform
The Price is Right at Night: “Holiday Heroes” (8 p.m.)CBS

Wednesday, December 25

Doctor Who: Joy to the WorldDisney+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (11 a.m.)Disney+
Dunk the Halls – New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs (12 p.m.)Disney+, ESPN2, ESPN+
NFL Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers (1 p.m.)Netflix
NFL Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs. Texans (4:30 p.m.)Netflix
Jack Frost (1979) (7 a.m.)AMC
The Year Without a Santa Claus (8:15 a.m.)AMC
Jack Frost (1998) (9:30 a.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (12 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (2 p.m.)AMC
Elf (4:15 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:15 p.m.)AMC
Elf (8:30 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (10:30 p.m.)AMC
Fred Claus (12:30 a.m.)AMC
Eight Crazy Nights (3 a.m.)AMC
The Year Without a Santa Claus (4:45 a.m.)AMC
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m.)NBC
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (10 a.m.)ABC
NBA Christmas Special – San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (12 p.m.)ABC
NBA Christmas Special – Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m.)ABC
NBA Christmas Special – Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (5 p.m.)ABC
NBA Christmas Special – Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (8 p.m.)ABC
NBA Christmas Special – Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns (10:30 p.m.)ABC
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (7 a.m.)Freeform
Frosty the Snowman (10:30 a.m.)Freeform
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (11 a.m.)Freeform
The Santa Clause (2 p.m.)Freeform
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (4 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone (6 p.m.)Freeform
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:25 p.m.)Freeform
Christmas with the Kranks (12 a.m.)Freeform

Thursday, December 26

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (9 a.m.)AMC
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (9:30 a.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (10 a.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (12 p.m.)AMC
Fred Claus (2 p.m.)AMC
Four Christmases (4:30 p.m.)AMC
Elf (6:30 p.m.)AMC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:30 p.m.)AMC
Christmas with the Kranks (10:45 p.m.)AMC
The Polar Express (12:45 a.m.)AMC
Elf (2:45 a.m.)AMC
The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (4:45 a.m.)AMC
The Little Drummer Boy Book II (5:14 a.m.)AMC
E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024 (8 p.m.)NBC
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (9 p.m.)NBC
The Year: 2024 (9 p.m.)NBC

Friday, December 27

The Greatest @ Home Videos: Holiday Edition (8 p.m.)CBS
Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs (9 p.m.)CBS

Sunday, December 29

Frozen (7 p.m.)ABC
Frozen 2 (9 p.m.)ABC
Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments (9 p.m.)CBS

Tuesday, December 31

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music HallNetflix
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025ABC
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (8 p.m.)CBS

Specials Available to Stream

An Almost Christmas StoryDisney+
Family Guy Holiday Special “Gift of the White Guy”Hulu, Disney+ (international)
Holiday in HandcuffsHulu
Christmas on the RanchHulu
Operation MistletoeHulu
Renovation RomanceHulu
The Christmas BreakHulu
Christmas in Pine ValleyHulu
National Lampoon’s Christmas VacationHulu, Max
The Polar ExpressHulu, Max
ElfHulu, Max
Four ChristmasesHulu
Fred ClausHulu
It’s a Wonderful KnifeHulu
Die HardHulu, Peacock
The Little Drummer BoyHulu
Frosty the SnowmanHulu
Santa Claus is Comin’ to TownHulu
Jingle All the WayHulu
A Christmas Carol (1984)Hulu
Just FriendsHulu
The Family StoneHulu, Peacock
Deck the HallsHulu, Paramount+
I’ll Be Home For ChristmasHulu
The Mistle-TonesHulu
New Year’s EveHulu
The Nutcracker (1993)Hulu
Same Time, Next ChristmasHulu
Santa Baby 2: Christmas MaybeHulu
Santa’s Little HelperHulu
Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1Hulu
Christmas at the Golden Dragon (Hallmark)Hulu
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (Hallmark)Hulu
Christmas Sail (Hallmark)Hulu
A Holiday in Harlem (Hallmark)Hulu
A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark)Hulu
A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark)Hulu
The Santa Stakeout (Hallmark)Hulu
Christmas at the ChaletHulu
Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2Hulu
Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1Hulu
A Cowboy Christmas RomanceHulu
Merry Magic ChristmasHulu
Mistletoe MatchHulu
Mom’s Christmas BoyfriendHulu
Jack FrostHulu
Christmas with the KranksHulu, Prime Video
Almost ChristmasHulu, Prime Video
The Night Before Christmas in WonderlandHulu, Prime Video
Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday SpecialPrime Video
Wish List GamesPrime Video
12 Days of Christmas EvePrime Video
A Perfect DayPrime Video
Dear ChristmasPrime Video
Santa Claus: The MoviePrime Video
ScroogedPrime Video, Paramount+
Surviving ChristmasPrime Video
The Christmas EditionPrime Video
The HolidayPrime Video
The Swan Princess ChristmasPrime Video
Meet Me Next ChristmasNetflix
Hot FrostyNetflix
The Merry GentlemenNetflix
SpellboundNetflix
Our Little SecretNetflix
A Paris Christmas WaltzNetflix
Fall Into WinterNetflix
A Christmas Carol (1938)Max
A Christmas StoryMax
Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network)Max
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)Max
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network)Max
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule LogMax
Calcifer Yule LogMax
Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)Max
Christmas Eve at Miller’s PointAMC+
SpiritedApple TV+
Spirited Sing-AlongApple TV+
The Making of SpiritedApple TV+
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Apple TV+
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic ContinuesApple TV+
Hannah Waddingham: Home for ChristmasApple TV+
Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas MustacheApple TV+
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the HorseApple TV+
The Velveteen RabbitApple TV+
Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s SteveApple TV+
The Snoopy Show – Happines is Holiday TraditionsApple TV+
The Snoopy Show – Happiness is the Gift of GivingApple TV+
Charlie Brown’s Christmas TalesApple TV+
I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie BrownApple TV+
It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie BrownApple TV+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the LightsApple TV+
Stillwater – The Way HomeApple TV+
Interrupting Chicken – A Chicken CarolApple TV+
Get Rolling with Otis – A Winter’s Cow TaleApple TV+
Frog and Toad Christmas EveApple TV+
Shape Island – The Winter BluesApple TV+
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Jack’s Snow Globe CafeApple TV+
Pretzel and the Puppies – Merry Muttgomery!Apple TV+
Dear SantaParamount+
Christmas CupidParamount+
A Christmas Carol (1999)Paramount+
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy NightsParamount+
Daddy’s Home 2Paramount+
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!Paramount+
Bad SantaParamount+
Bad Santa 2Paramount+
Planes, Trains and AutomobilesParamount+
Ernest Saves ChristmasParamount+
Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?Paramount+ with Showtime
Last HolidayParamount+
Home for the HolidaysParamount+
All I Want for ChristmasParamount+
Elf: Buddy’s Musical ChristmasParamount+
Unaccompanied MinorsParamount+
Snow DayParamount+
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker TaleParamount+
A Boy Named Charlie BrownParamount+
A Christmas in VermontPeacock
Curious George: A Very Monkey ChristmasPeacock
Dr. Seuss’ The GrinchPeacock
A Holiday for HarmonyPeacock
It’s a Very Very Muppet Christmas MoviePeacock
The Legend of Frosty the SnowmanPeacock
My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)Peacock
This ChristmasPeacock
A Carol for Two (Hallmark)Peacock
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)Peacock
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)Peacock
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)Peacock
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)Peacock
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)Peacock
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)Peacock
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)Peacock
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)Peacock
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)Peacock
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)Peacock
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)Peacock
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)Peacock
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)Peacock
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)Peacock
