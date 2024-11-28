Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2024 Schedule

Happy holidays! Whether you’re a staunch believer that the holiday season shouldn’t start until December 1st or the type of person who keeps their decorations up year-round, there’s no denying that we could all probably use a little extra magic this time of year.

Thankfully, between cable and streaming service there’s plenty of holiday cheer to go around with an impressive number of holiday movies and TV shows available to watch throughout November and December 2024. No matter when you might catch the festive bug this season, you’re bound to find something that will spark the good tidings and joy that you’re looking for.

We’ve combed through a variety of channels and streaming services to put together this handy guide with as many Christmas movies and TV specials as we could find, and this list will be updated as the season goes on. Keep reading to find out when and where you can watch your holiday favorites, and be sure to check out some of the new offerings as well. Who knows, you may just find your next favorite yearly watch!

As a note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, be sure to go straight to the source and check out Hallmark’s schedule for this year to see what Christmas movies will be playing during the 2024 season. As much as we love Hallmark’s dedication to the holiday spirit and bow to them as the undisputed champions of the season, adding every Christmas movie playing every day on every Hallmark channel would be a little too overwhelming. However, there are some Hallmark movies available to watch on other streaming services, and those will be included on this list!