Christmas Movies and TV Specials: Full 2024 Schedule
Here's the ultimate guide for which Christmas movies and shows you can find on TV and streaming this holiday season.
Happy holidays! Whether you’re a staunch believer that the holiday season shouldn’t start until December 1st or the type of person who keeps their decorations up year-round, there’s no denying that we could all probably use a little extra magic this time of year.
Thankfully, between cable and streaming service there’s plenty of holiday cheer to go around with an impressive number of holiday movies and TV shows available to watch throughout November and December 2024. No matter when you might catch the festive bug this season, you’re bound to find something that will spark the good tidings and joy that you’re looking for.
We’ve combed through a variety of channels and streaming services to put together this handy guide with as many Christmas movies and TV specials as we could find, and this list will be updated as the season goes on. Keep reading to find out when and where you can watch your holiday favorites, and be sure to check out some of the new offerings as well. Who knows, you may just find your next favorite yearly watch!
As a note: IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR HALLMARK MOVIES, be sure to go straight to the source and check out Hallmark’s schedule for this year to see what Christmas movies will be playing during the 2024 season. As much as we love Hallmark’s dedication to the holiday spirit and bow to them as the undisputed champions of the season, adding every Christmas movie playing every day on every Hallmark channel would be a little too overwhelming. However, there are some Hallmark movies available to watch on other streaming services, and those will be included on this list!
Check out our holiday movie and TV schedule below!
Christmas Movies and TV Specials 2025
All times are EST
Thursday, November 28
|Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Is It Cake? Holiday
|Netflix
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (8:30 a.m.)
|NBC
|National Dog Show Presented by Purina (12 p.m.)
|NBC
|Mary Poppins (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Planes, Trains and Christmas Trees (8 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Christmas Setup (10 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Dancing Through the Snow (12 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|People Presents: Blending Christmas (2 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Too Close for Christmas (4 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Snowed-Inn Christmas (6 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Holiday (8 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas in Tennessee (11:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Fred Claus (8 a.m.)
|TNT
|Elf (10:30 a.m.)
|TNT
|Fred Claus (12:30 p.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5 p.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 p.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11 p.m.)
|TNT
|The Polar Express (9:15 p.m.)
|TBS
|Four Christmases (11:15 p.m.)
|TBS
Friday, November 29
|Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|The Snow Sister
|Netflix
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|The Holiday (12:59 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas on the Menu (8 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Swissmas (10 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Cowboy Christmas Romance (12 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Sincerely, Truly Christmas (2 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Exchange (4 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Holiday Fix Up (6 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas in the Spotlight (8 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas to Treasure (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1 a.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (3 a.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5 a.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 a.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 a.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11 a.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1 p.m.)
|TNT
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (3 p.m.)
|TNT
|Four Christmases (11:57 a.m.)
|TBS
|The Polar Express (1:42 p.m.)
|TBS
|The Year Without a Santa Claus (3:42 p.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (7 p.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (9 p.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (11 p.m.)
|TBS
Saturday, November 30
|Nutcrackers
|Hulu, Disney+ (international)
|A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Love Actually (11:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Last Holiday (2:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks 20th Anniversary (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks 20th Anniversary (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Great Outdoors (11 p.m.)
|AMC
|Reindeer in Here (8 p.m.)
|CBS
|Christmas in the Spotlight (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas to Treasure (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas in the City (11 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (12:30 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas on Wheels (2 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Almost Christmas (3:30 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (6 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|BeBe Winan’s We Three Kings (8 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Dance Reunion (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Elf (1 a.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (3 a.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (5 a.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (7 a.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (9 a.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (11 a.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (1 p.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (3 p.m.)
|TBS
|Elf (5 p.m.)
|TBS
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)
|TBS
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9:04 p.m.)
|TBS
Sunday, December 1
|Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Yule Log
|AMC+
|The Walking Dead Cruel Log
|AMC+
|A Creature Was Stirring
|Shudder
|Miracle on 34th Street
|Hulu
|This Christmas
|Hulu
|The Perfect Holiday
|Hulu
|Mr. Popper’s Penguins
|Max
|An All Dogs Christmas Carol
|Prime Video
|Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
|Prime Video
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
|Paramount+
|A Christmas Carol (1984)
|Paramount+
|Arthur Christmas
|Paramount+
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (5 a.m.)
|AMC
|Little Drummer Boy: Book II (5:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (6 a.m.)
|AMC
|Jack Frost (8:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Snow Day (11 a.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 35th Anniversary (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (9:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 35th Anniversary (11:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|AFV’s Wreck the Halls: 35 Years of Holiday Hijinks (7 p.m.)
|ABC
|The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (8:01 p.m.)
|ABC
|Prep & Landing (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas (9 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You – Freeform Premiere (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Moana (4:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 3 (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|BeBe Winan’s We Three Kings (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Dance Reunion (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Miracle in Motor City (10 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|The Holiday Proposal Plan (12 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Intern (2 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (4 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|BeBe Winan’s We Three Kings (6 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Make or Bake Christmas (8 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A New Orleans Noel (10:03 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Deck the Halls (1 a.m.)
|TBS
Monday, December 2
|Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
|Disney+
|Spongebob Squarepants: Spongebob & Sandy’s Country Christmas
|Paramount+
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Pinocchio’s Christmas (9:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (5 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express 20th Anniversary (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (11 p.m.)
|AMC
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Holiday Episode: Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil John (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Press Your Luck: “Holiday Extravaganza III” (9 p.m.)
|ABC
|Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (12:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (3:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (5:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Black Nativity (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Make or Bake Christmas (12:01 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|A New Orleans Noel (2:04 a.m.)
|Lifetime
Tuesday, December 3
|Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)
|Max
|Jack in Time for Christmas
|Prime Video
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|A Christmas Story 2 (1:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|A Dennis the Menace Christmas (3:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (5:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (1:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (4 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Uncle Buck (10:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Great Outdoors (12:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (9 p.m.)
|ABC
|Black Nativity (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Preacher’s Wife (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (3:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (5:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (9:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 3 (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Wednesday, December 4
|CMA Country Christmas
|Disney+
|Light Shop (episodes 1-4)
|Hulu, Disney+ (international)
|That Christmas
|Netflix
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|Jack Frost (1998) (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasonings Spectacular (10 p.m.)
|NBC
|Abbott Elementary “Winter Show” (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Abbott Elementary “Winter Break” (8:31 p.m.)
|ABC
|Celebrity Family Feud Holiday Episode: Shaquille O’Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd (9:02 p.m.)
|ABC
|Jingle All the Way (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Little Drummer Boy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge (11 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (8:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Mistle-Tones (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Thursday, December 5
|Black Doves
|Netflix
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Christmas with the Kranks (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|Vegas Vacation (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Frosty the Snowman (8:30 p.m.)
|NBC
|The Great Christmas Light Fight – season premiere (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Jingle All the Way 2 (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas with the Kranks (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (2:30 p.m)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frozen (6 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frozen II (8:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (10:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Holiday in Handcuffs (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Matlock “Belly of the Beast” (9 p.m.)
|CBS
|Elsbeth “Gold, Frankincense, and Murder (10 p.m.)
|CBS
|A Christmas Story (7 p.m.)
|TNT
|A Christmas Carol (9 p.m.)
|TNT
|A Christmas Story (11 p.m.)
|TNT
Friday, December 6
|Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
|Max
|Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
|Max
|Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1
|Hulu
|Mary
|Netflix
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter ( 9 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Everything is Christmas Marathon – Ghostbuster II (4 p.m.)
|AMC
|Everything is Christmas Marathon – Trading Places (6:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Everything is Christmas Marathon – Die Hard (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|Everything is Christmas Marathon – Gremlins (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Cricket on the Hearth (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas with the Kranks (8 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (12 p.m)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (3:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (5:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Noelle (10:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Cricket on the Hearth (1 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mistletoe in Montana (8 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|My Favorite Christmas Melody (10 a.m.)
|Lifetime
|Christmas in the City (12 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Every Day is Christmas (2 p.m)
|Lifetime
|Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (4 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (6 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Almost Christmas (8 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (10:33 p.m.)
|Lifetime
|A Christmas Carol (1 a.m.)
|TNT
Saturday, December 7
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Merry ’80s Marathon – The Great Outdoors (11:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – Ghostbusters (1:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – National Lampoon’s Vacation (4 p.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – Planes, Trains & Automobiles (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – Planes, Trains & Automobiles (12:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Merry ’80s Marathon – The Great Outdoors (2:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (9:10 a.m)
|Freeform
|The Search for Santa Paws (11:15 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (1:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (3:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (5:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (8:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (10:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (12:55 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Deck the Halls (12:30 p.m.)
|TBS
|Last Christmas (2:30 p.m.)
|TBS
|Last Holiday (4:45 p.m.)
|TBS
|A Christmas Story (7 p.m.)
|TBS
|A Christmas Story (11:15 p.m.)
|TBS
Sunday, December 8
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|The Polar Express (5 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Clause (11 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Lion King (2019) (8:31 p.m.)
|ABC
|The Family Man (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (10 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (12 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (5:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (6:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (7:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dashing Through the Snow – Freeform Premiere (9:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa’s Little Helper – Freeform Premiere (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Equalizer “Slay Ride” (8:30 p.m.)
|CBS
|Last Christmas (1:15 a.m.)
|TBS
Monday, December 9
|Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 7)
|Netflix
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (9:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (11:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (12 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (2 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (4:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Tuesday, December 10
|Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition (7 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Four Christmases (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Vacation (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Toy Story That Time Forgot (8:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Disney Prep & Landing (9 p.m.)
|ABC
|Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (9:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Santa’s Little Helper (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (12 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (2 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas with the Kranks (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Wednesday, December 11
|Light Shop (episodes 5-6)
|Hulu, Disney+ (international)
|Elf (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Trading Places (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s European Vacation (12:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Frosty the Snowman (8:30 p.m.)
|NBC
|Shrek the Halls (8:30 p.m.)
|NBC
|A Motown Christmas (9 p.m.)
|NBC
|Christmas with the Kranks (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Cricket on the Hearth (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Jingle All the Way (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Jingle All the Way 2 (1:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (3:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|I’ll Be Home for Christmas (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Thursday, December 12
|Trading Places (5:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 8 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Vegas Vacation (12:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024 (9:15 p.m.)
|NBC
|I’ll Be Home for Christmas (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Little Drummer Boy (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Toy Story that Time Forgot (11 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (1:30 p.m)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (8:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Friday, December 13
|The Bravest Knight
|Hulu
|A Sudden Case of Christmas
|Hulu
|Carry-On
|Netflix
|Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage
|Shudder TV, AMC+ TV
|Eva the Owlet: Eva’s Moon Wish
|Apple TV+
|The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (9:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|Pinocchio’s Christmas (9:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (11 a.m.)
|AMC
|The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (12:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (12:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (2 p.m.)
|AMC
|Jack Frost (1979) (4:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (5:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (6:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas Magic Marathon – The Year Without a Santa Claus (6:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Search for Santa Paws (9:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:10 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Toy Story (1:10 p.m)
|Freeform
|Toy Story 2 (3:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Toy Story 3 (5:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Toy Story 4 (7:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9:50 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (12:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
Saturday, December 14
|A Charlie Brown Christmas
|Apple TV+
|The Polar Express (5 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (11 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Family Man (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (10 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Noelle (12 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (4:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
Sunday, December 15
|A Charlie Brown Christmas
|Apple TV+
|Christmas with the Kranks (4 p.m.)
|AMC
|Uncle Buck (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Trading Places (10:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Uncle Buck (1 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Sound of Music (7 p.m.)
|ABC
|Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (8:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (12:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (2:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (4:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (7:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|An Evening with Dua Lipa (8:30 p.m.)
|CBS
Monday, December 16
|White House Christmas (HGTV)
|Max
|The Chelsea Detective Christmas Special “Everyone Loves Chloe”
|Acorn TV
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Vegas Vacation (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Vacation (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|A Motown Christmas (9 p.m.)
|NBC
|Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (9:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (11:05 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (1:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (3:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (8:45 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (9:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (11:30 p.m)
|Freeform
|NCIS “Humbug” (9 p.m.)
|CBS
|NCIS: Origins “Blue Bayou” (10 p.m.)
|CBS
Tuesday, December 17
|The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”
|Disney+
|Elf (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|A Motown Christmas (9 p.m.)
|NBC
|Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Miracle on 34th Street (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (1:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (6:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (7:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (7:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Wednesday, December 18
|Light Shop (episodes 7-8)
|Hulu, Disney+ (international)
|Christmas with the Kranks (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (10:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Jack Frost (1998) (12:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (10 p.m.)
|NBC
|A Saturday Night Live Christmas (9 p.m.)
|NBC
|iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|The Search for Santa Paws (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (12:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (4:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (8:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Black Nativity (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Thursday, December 19
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (5:45 p.m)
|AMC
|Elf (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|Trading Places (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas (10 p.m.)
|NBC
|The Great Christmas Light Fight – season finale (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (7 a.m)
|Freeform
|Merry Madagascar (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (11 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (1:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (3:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dashing Through the Snow (6:15 p.m. )
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Ghosts “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1 and Part 2” (8 p.m.)
|CBS
|Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas (9:01 p.m.)
|CBS
Friday, December 20
|National Lampoon’s Vacation (4 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Great Outdoors (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Uncle Buck (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Vacation (10:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Great Outdoors (12:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|Merry Madagascar (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Little Drummer Boy (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (8 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (10 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (12:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (5 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (7:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
|2024 National Christmas Tree Lighting (8 p.m.)
|CBS
|Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays (9 p.m.)
|CBS
Saturday, December 21
|Snow Day (12:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Uncle Buck (2:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (4:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (9 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (1:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|Overboard (1987) (3:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Little Drummer Boy (7 a.m)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (7:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge (11:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (2 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (4:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (5:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (6:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (7:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
Sunday, December 22
|24-Karat Christmas (OWN)
|Max
|Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (6 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (8:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Jack Frost (1979) (9:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (11 a.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (1 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (3 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (5 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (11:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (1:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Santa Clause (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Miracle on 34th Street (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (9:35 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (11:40 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1:20 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (2:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (3 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (4:05 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (6:35 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9:15 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (11:55 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (8:30 p.m.)
|CBS
Monday, December 23
|Four Christmases (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (10 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (12 a.m.)
|AMC
|A Saturday Night Live Christmas (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|The Preacher’s Wife (7:00 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (9:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Arthur Christmas (11:35 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (1:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:10 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (3:50 p.m)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Last Christmas (11:40 p.m.)
|Freeform
Tuesday, December 24
|The Year Without a Santa Claus (5:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (7 a.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (9:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (12 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (2 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (4 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (6 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (10:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Trading Places (12:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (3 a.m.)
|AMC
|‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (5:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (5:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Home Alone (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (1 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 2 (3:00 p.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (5:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (7:30 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (9 p.m)
|Freeform
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Price is Right at Night: “Holiday Heroes” (8 p.m.)
|CBS
Wednesday, December 25
|Doctor Who: Joy to the World
|Disney+
|Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (11 a.m.)
|Disney+
|Dunk the Halls – New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs (12 p.m.)
|Disney+, ESPN2, ESPN+
|NFL Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers (1 p.m.)
|Netflix
|NFL Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs. Texans (4:30 p.m.)
|Netflix
|Jack Frost (1979) (7 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Year Without a Santa Claus (8:15 a.m.)
|AMC
|Jack Frost (1998) (9:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (12 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (2 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (4:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:15 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (8:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (10:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (12:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|Eight Crazy Nights (3 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Year Without a Santa Claus (4:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (10 a.m.)
|ABC
|NBA Christmas Special – San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks (12 p.m.)
|ABC
|NBA Christmas Special – Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks (2:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|NBA Christmas Special – Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (5 p.m.)
|ABC
|NBA Christmas Special – Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (8 p.m.)
|ABC
|NBA Christmas Special – Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns (10:30 p.m.)
|ABC
|Disney’s A Christmas Carol (7 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Frosty the Snowman (10:30 a.m.)
|Freeform
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (11 a.m.)
|Freeform
|The Santa Clause (2 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (4 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone (6 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:25 p.m.)
|Freeform
|Christmas with the Kranks (12 a.m.)
|Freeform
Thursday, December 26
|Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (9 a.m.)
|AMC
|‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (9:30 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (10 a.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (12 p.m.)
|AMC
|Fred Claus (2 p.m.)
|AMC
|Four Christmases (4:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (6:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:30 p.m.)
|AMC
|Christmas with the Kranks (10:45 p.m.)
|AMC
|The Polar Express (12:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|Elf (2:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (4:45 a.m.)
|AMC
|The Little Drummer Boy Book II (5:14 a.m.)
|AMC
|E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024 (8 p.m.)
|NBC
|Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (9 p.m.)
|NBC
|The Year: 2024 (9 p.m.)
|NBC
Friday, December 27
|The Greatest @ Home Videos: Holiday Edition (8 p.m.)
|CBS
|Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs (9 p.m.)
|CBS
Sunday, December 29
|Frozen (7 p.m.)
|ABC
|Frozen 2 (9 p.m.)
|ABC
|Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments (9 p.m.)
|CBS
Tuesday, December 31
|Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
|Netflix
|Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
|ABC
|New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (8 p.m.)
|CBS
Specials Available to Stream
|An Almost Christmas Story
|Disney+
|Family Guy Holiday Special “Gift of the White Guy”
|Hulu, Disney+ (international)
|Holiday in Handcuffs
|Hulu
|Christmas on the Ranch
|Hulu
|Operation Mistletoe
|Hulu
|Renovation Romance
|Hulu
|The Christmas Break
|Hulu
|Christmas in Pine Valley
|Hulu
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
|Hulu, Max
|The Polar Express
|Hulu, Max
|Elf
|Hulu, Max
|Four Christmases
|Hulu
|Fred Claus
|Hulu
|It’s a Wonderful Knife
|Hulu
|Die Hard
|Hulu, Peacock
|The Little Drummer Boy
|Hulu
|Frosty the Snowman
|Hulu
|Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
|Hulu
|Jingle All the Way
|Hulu
|A Christmas Carol (1984)
|Hulu
|Just Friends
|Hulu
|The Family Stone
|Hulu, Peacock
|Deck the Halls
|Hulu, Paramount+
|I’ll Be Home For Christmas
|Hulu
|The Mistle-Tones
|Hulu
|New Year’s Eve
|Hulu
|The Nutcracker (1993)
|Hulu
|Same Time, Next Christmas
|Hulu
|Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
|Hulu
|Santa’s Little Helper
|Hulu
|Holiday Home Invasion: Complete Season 1
|Hulu
|Christmas at the Golden Dragon (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|Christmas Sail (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|A Holiday in Harlem (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|The Santa Stakeout (Hallmark)
|Hulu
|Christmas at the Chalet
|Hulu
|Christmas Wars: Complete Season 2
|Hulu
|Ultimate Holiday Feast: Complete Season 1
|Hulu
|A Cowboy Christmas Romance
|Hulu
|Merry Magic Christmas
|Hulu
|Mistletoe Match
|Hulu
|Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend
|Hulu
|Jack Frost
|Hulu
|Christmas with the Kranks
|Hulu, Prime Video
|Almost Christmas
|Hulu, Prime Video
|The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
|Hulu, Prime Video
|Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special
|Prime Video
|Wish List Games
|Prime Video
|12 Days of Christmas Eve
|Prime Video
|A Perfect Day
|Prime Video
|Dear Christmas
|Prime Video
|Santa Claus: The Movie
|Prime Video
|Scrooged
|Prime Video, Paramount+
|Surviving Christmas
|Prime Video
|The Christmas Edition
|Prime Video
|The Holiday
|Prime Video
|The Swan Princess Christmas
|Prime Video
|Meet Me Next Christmas
|Netflix
|Hot Frosty
|Netflix
|The Merry Gentlemen
|Netflix
|Spellbound
|Netflix
|Our Little Secret
|Netflix
|A Paris Christmas Waltz
|Netflix
|Fall Into Winter
|Netflix
|A Christmas Carol (1938)
|Max
|A Christmas Story
|Max
|Holiday Wars, Season 6 (Food Network)
|Max
|Holiday Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)
|Max
|Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 8 (Food Network)
|Max
|A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log
|Max
|Calcifer Yule Log
|Max
|Harry Potter: Fireplace (Yule Log)
|Max
|Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point
|AMC+
|Spirited
|Apple TV+
|Spirited Sing-Along
|Apple TV+
|The Making of Spirited
|Apple TV+
|Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
|Apple TV+
|Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues
|Apple TV+
|Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
|Apple TV+
|Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache
|Apple TV+
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
|Apple TV+
|The Velveteen Rabbit
|Apple TV+
|Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s Steve
|Apple TV+
|The Snoopy Show – Happines is Holiday Traditions
|Apple TV+
|The Snoopy Show – Happiness is the Gift of Giving
|Apple TV+
|Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales
|Apple TV+
|I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown
|Apple TV+
|It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
|Apple TV+
|Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights
|Apple TV+
|Stillwater – The Way Home
|Apple TV+
|Interrupting Chicken – A Chicken Carol
|Apple TV+
|Get Rolling with Otis – A Winter’s Cow Tale
|Apple TV+
|Frog and Toad Christmas Eve
|Apple TV+
|Shape Island – The Winter Blues
|Apple TV+
|Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Jack’s Snow Globe Cafe
|Apple TV+
|Pretzel and the Puppies – Merry Muttgomery!
|Apple TV+
|Dear Santa
|Paramount+
|Christmas Cupid
|Paramount+
|A Christmas Carol (1999)
|Paramount+
|Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
|Paramount+
|Daddy’s Home 2
|Paramount+
|Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
|Paramount+
|Bad Santa
|Paramount+
|Bad Santa 2
|Paramount+
|Planes, Trains and Automobiles
|Paramount+
|Ernest Saves Christmas
|Paramount+
|Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?
|Paramount+ with Showtime
|Last Holiday
|Paramount+
|Home for the Holidays
|Paramount+
|All I Want for Christmas
|Paramount+
|Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
|Paramount+
|Unaccompanied Minors
|Paramount+
|Snow Day
|Paramount+
|Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
|Paramount+
|A Boy Named Charlie Brown
|Paramount+
|A Christmas in Vermont
|Peacock
|Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
|Peacock
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|Peacock
|A Holiday for Harmony
|Peacock
|It’s a Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
|Peacock
|The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
|Peacock
|My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|This Christmas
|Peacock
|A Carol for Two (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|A Novel Noel (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Christmas on Call (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)
|Peacock
|To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)
|Peacock