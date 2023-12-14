New 2023 Netflix Christmas Movies (and Other Streamers) Ranked from Worst to Best

Worst of all, it’s hardly a Christmas movie! Sure, Garner and Helms kick things off with a color-coordinated candy cane dance routine, but when we circle around to the inevitable scene in which the “kids” bust their parents’ moves at a teen house party, it’s not scored to cringingly earnest Christmas music… it’s just, well, “Bust a Move,” though that actually turns out to be the sweetest part of the movie. But yeah, despite all the lessons learned about accepting each other’s foibles, there is hardly a whiff of holiday spirit in this body swap.

5. The Claus Family 3 (Netflix)

One of Netflix’s many Christmas-centric franchises, the Claus Family films cleverly riff on the idea of kids eventually learning the “truth” about Santa. In this case, it’s that he is their kindly grandfather Noël Claus (Jan Decleir). While young Jules (Mo Bakker) has had two movies to accept not only that, but that as the grandson he will eventually inherit the toy delivery calling, this time around it’s his sister Noor’s (Amber Metdepenningen) turn to be let in on the secret when they need more help to get toys into little kids’ hands.

Except that the plot isn’t that different from the first two Claus Family adventures, even with the bizarre subplot of Noël getting kidnapped in Mexico and a cheeky bit involving elves in the sauna. Really though, they can’t hold a candle to Peppermint, who you’ll meet much further down this list.

4. Genie (Peacock)

I know. How could Richard Curtis not have managed to crack the front end of the list? But there is no Love Actually all around in this remake of his own 1991 British TV movie, Bernard and the Genie, in which an average guy accidentally summons a wish-granting being for the holidays. This time it’s gender-swapped, with Melissa McCarthy playing the goofy genie Flora to Paapa Essiedu’s Bernard—not to mention the fact that his wishes are unlimited, so there are no plot constraints to their holiday hijinks.

The movie has garnered comparisons to Elf for its titular fish-out-of-water protagonist, but watching Flora wash her hair in a toilet and otherwise interact with the human realm in baffling ways lacks the tenderness of Buddy the Elf searching for how to actually fit into his birth father’s world. You get the impression that while Flora might help Bernard mend his broken relationship with his wife and daughter through some creative-but-not-manipulative wishes, she’ll eventually go back into her antique jewel box unchanged except for a makeover.

3. Dashing Through the Snow (Disney+)

While Candy Cane Lane has an excellent cameo for a Black Santa, it’s more of a one-off joke. Conversely, Dashing Through the Snow leans fully into the premise. Lil Rel Howery is Nicholas Sinter-Claus, who might be a petty criminal, a delusional fool… or possibly even the real deal. It’s like Miracle on 34th Street with the extremely specific Christmas trauma of disbelieving dad Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) being unwilling to take Nick in good faith because a Mall Santa robbed his house when he was a child.