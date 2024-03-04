Like Netflix’s Spaceman? Watch This Classic ’70s Sci-Fi Movie Next

Although Tarkovsky co-wrote the script for Solaris with Friedrich Gorenstein, adapting the novel of the same name by Polish sci-fi heavyweight Stanisław Lem, one senses the filmmaker, still early in his career, anticipating the complaints about his movie. As it turns out, the biggest complaints came from the creators themselves, with Lem frustrated that Tarkovsky did not go deep enough into his treatment of the characters’ psychology and the director himself annoyed that he did not transcend the sci-fi genre. However, the movie was a box office sensation in Russia and largely recognized as a triumph abroad.

Viewers today, however, might be baffled by the film. Solaris stars Donatas Banionis as Kris Kelvin (but voiced by Vladimir Zamansky), a psychologist sent by the Soviet space program to investigate strange occurrences on a space station orbiting an ocean plot called Solaris. Kelvin arrives to find not only the surviving cosmonauts in mental disarray but he also starts experiencing visions of his late wife Hari (Natalya Bondarchuk).

Solaris digs into the nature of knowledge and reality, particularly in view of failed relationships. The spectral Hari who visits Kelvin is a clear forerunner to Jakub’s wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan) and Hanuš, as she draws out Kelvin’s damaged emotions and forces him to confront them. However, unlike Hanuš, neither Hari nor any of the other visions in Solaris explain themselves or anything else.

The drama plays out through Banionis’ expressions, the rich cinematography by Tarkovsky and his DP Vadim Yusov, and the moody score by Eduard Artemyev. The meaning of the film doesn’t come easily, instead challenging the viewer to approach the film on a philosophical level, with no clear resolution.

To be sure, Tarkovsky isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Those going for a fun, or even easily-digestible experience like Spaceman, will find themselves echoing the questions posed to Burton: “Why did you film clouds?” But those who want more substance, but aren’t quite ready for 1970s Soviet slow-burn sci-fi, there are some alternatives.

Solaris Remake, Ad Astra, and Interstellar

In 2002, American director Steven Soderbergh remade Solaris with George Clooney in the lead as Kelvin and Natascha McElhone as his wife Rheya. Soderbergh made Solaris in between Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve, and promised to hew more to the Lem novel than to Tarkovsky’s movie, but it is without a doubt challenging. However, Soderbergh’s Solaris is in English and features recognizable stars, including Viola Davis, Jon Cho, and Jeremy Davies. That should make it a bit more accessible to those earlier on their cinematic journey.