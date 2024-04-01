Netflix New Releases: April 2024
From Dead Boy Detectives to Rebel Moon - Part Two, here's everything coming to Netflix this April.
Netflix has a lot of hot picks this month, with the biggest being the second part of Zack Snyder’s epic space opera Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. The rebel warriors of Veldt prepare to face off against the might of the Motherworld, willing to risk it all to defend their home. Sofia Boutella returns as the titular Scargiver, Kora, and she is once again joined by Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, and Djimon Hounsou.
For those who want a little spookiness this spring, Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho’s next project, Parasyte: The Grey hits Netflix this month, as does the next entry in the Sandman universe, Dead Boy Detectives. Parasyte: The Grey follows an outbreak of an unknown alien parasite that can pass as their human hosts and infiltrate society – think Invasion of the Body Snatchers, but with more gore.
Based on the DC Comics series by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives follows ghosts Charles (Jayden Revri) and Edwin (George Rexstrew) as they use their supernatural knowledge to help solve crimes in the real world with the help of psychic medium Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson).
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: April 2024
April 1
- The Magic Prank Show With Justin Willman – NETFLIX SERIES
- American Graffiti
- Baby Driver
- Battleship
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Glass
- Happy Gilmore
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- How to Be Single
- Inside Man
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story
- The Land Before Time
- The Little Things
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Molly’s Game
- Mortal Engines
- One Piece Film: Red
- Role Models
- Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Split
- Step Up: Revolution
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Theory of Everything
- Wild Things
- You’ve Got Mail
April 2
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed – NETFLIX COMEDY
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
April 3
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Files of the Unexplained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Rodeio Rock (BR) – NETFLIX FILM
April 4
- 100 Days to Indy: Season 1
- Blackfish
- Crooks (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
- I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ripley – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Tearsmith (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
April 5
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Parasyte: The Grey (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Scoop (GB) – NETFLIX FILM
April 8
- Spirit Rangers: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
April 9
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good – NETFLIX COMEDY
April 10
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment – NETFLIX SERIES
- What Jennifer Did (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 11
- As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Bricklayer
- Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Meekah: Season 2
- Midsummer Night (NO) – NETFLIX SERIES
April 12
- A Journey (PH) – NETFLIX FILM
- Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
- Good Times – NETFLIX SERIES
- Love, Divided (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
- Stolen (SE) – NETFLIX FILM
- Strange Way of Life
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – NETFLIX FAMILY
April 15
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
- Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
April 16
- Knocked Up
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
April 17
- Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
- The Circle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
- Don’t Hate the Player (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Grimm Variations (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
- Our Living World (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 18
- Bros (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Upshaws: Part 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
April 19
- Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver – NETFLIX FILM
April 21
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
April 22
- Ahead of the Curve
- CoComelon Lane: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
April 23
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
April 24
- Deliver Me (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Don’t Hate the Player (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
- King Richard
- TLC Forever
April 25
- City Hunter (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
- Dead Boy Detectives – NETFLIX SERIES
April 26
- The Asunta Case (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 29
- Boiling Point: Season 1
- Honeymoonish (KW) – NETFLIX FILM
April 30
- Fiasco (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Leaving Netflix: April 2024
April 4
- Day of the Dead: Bloodline
- Imposters: Seasons 1-2
April 7
- Marshall
April 8
- The Nice Guys
April 9
- Horrible Bosses 2
April 11
- Deliver Us from Evil
April 15
- Rush
- Synchronic
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 22
- The Meg
- Train to Busan
April 24
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
April 25
- Kung Fu Panda 3
April 26
- Malignant
April 30
- 13 Going on 30
- 27 Dresses
- 30 Days of Night
- Apollo 13
- Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
- Elvis
- Erin Brockovich
- The First Purge
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Joker
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kindergarten Cop
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mamma Mia!
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- The Purge: Election Year
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Step Brothers
- Twins
- Whiplash