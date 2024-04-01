Netflix New Releases: April 2024

Netflix has a lot of hot picks this month, with the biggest being the second part of Zack Snyder’s epic space opera Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. The rebel warriors of Veldt prepare to face off against the might of the Motherworld, willing to risk it all to defend their home. Sofia Boutella returns as the titular Scargiver, Kora, and she is once again joined by Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, and Djimon Hounsou.

For those who want a little spookiness this spring, Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho’s next project, Parasyte: The Grey hits Netflix this month, as does the next entry in the Sandman universe, Dead Boy Detectives. Parasyte: The Grey follows an outbreak of an unknown alien parasite that can pass as their human hosts and infiltrate society – think Invasion of the Body Snatchers, but with more gore.

Based on the DC Comics series by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives follows ghosts Charles (Jayden Revri) and Edwin (George Rexstrew) as they use their supernatural knowledge to help solve crimes in the real world with the help of psychic medium Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson).

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.