KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Songs Ranked: From Catchy to Golden

5. “Free” (Ejae as Rumi, Andrew Choi as Jinu)

The beautiful R&B song that Rumi and Jinu perform is a duet that not only encapsulates their romantic tension but also their perspectives on each other, their identities, and their backgrounds. I can only imagine that this song will become the new karaoke for every annoying couple you know. Songwriters Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick wrote a strong song that sounds like a new take on Alan Menken love themes like “A Whole New World” and “I See the Light.” This time, the romantic climax is derived from the fact that both parties are able to see each other beyond their respective traumas (Jinu suffers from abandoning his family, and Rumi is compelled to conceal her demon identity).

Due to the intricacy of their characters and the lyricism that exemplifies them, it has even greater thematic significance than the other aforementioned songs. Wow, did I just say “Free” is better than “A Whole New World?” Well, I am listening to it more than I had ever done with that Aladdin track.

4. “What It Sounds Like” (Huntr/x)

The epic culmination of Rumi’s self-discovery and the sole four-minute song in the film. It is a significant moment for Rumi as she embraces her full half-demon identity. An epic, heart-pounding action song that brings the girls together, it is a showstopping last stand. Above all, it is a powerful motivational track that inspires individuals to confront the evil of the world with their full selves, without any apologies. In fact, I have been exercising to this song, and it has a positive impact on my mood. The girls’ voices unite as one, and the drums accelerate, culminating in a high-energy finale. It sends nothing but chills, man.

3. “Golden” (Huntr/x)

“Golden” may have proven to be the song of the summer, but it’s not the best song in the film. I know, crazy. I think you know why; it’s mostly a Rumi song, with Zoey and Mira having, like, one line each. It’s also emblematic of my issues with the overall film when the other girls are sidelined for much of the second act. I promise you I adore this movie overall. “No more hiding,” as Rumi sings. I’m living my truth…. Anyway, “Golden” is still a banger.

The whole world knows this by now, as it keeps “going up up up” in the charts and the Oscar talks. It is an exceptional celebration and underscores the brilliance of Rumi singing voice and co-songwriter Ejae, who was previously told she was “too old” to become a K-pop idol. Since that time, Ejae has proven herself to be an exceptional artist with a vocal range that sends chills down the spine and a remarkable songwriter, as exemplified here. Similar to Rumi, it is a story of an underdog artist who thrives and discovers her place in the world. This resonates with everyone, which is a golden testament to the song’s excellence.

2. “Your Idol” (Saja Boys)

The hypnotic siren song of Saja Boys, which captivates an entire crowd and draws them into their demise, is as addictive as Gwi-Ma’s hellfire. The visual spectacle, the intense drumbeats, the insane demon-like choreography, the Sajas being hotter in their demon form—it’s all too good! Truly, and this is coming from the soul, “Your Idol” is one of the best and catchiest villain songs and musical numbers ever recorded, right up there with Scar’s “Be Prepared” in The Lion King and “Big And Loud – Pt.2” in Cats Don’t Dance. You briefly believe that the Sajas will also prevail due to Gwi-Ma’s ever-increasing power and their captivating song.