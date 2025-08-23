KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Songs Ranked: From Catchy to Golden
KPop Demon Hunters is finally where it belongs in theaters, and there's no more hiding. We're going up up up with banger after banger on that soundtrack!
Netflix and Sony Animation’s action-musical animated extravaganza, KPop Demon Hunters, has quickly become a global cultural phenomenon. Anecdotally, when I went to the top of the Empire State Building with some friends this past weekend, I noticed a young girl wearing a Huntr/x shirt while a stranger gushed about how much he and his friend enjoyed the film. Part of the film’s cross-generational appeal lies within the music, which has become so popular that several beats are now real-life chart-topping hits. It’s broken records on Spotify and Billboard, with Huntr/x becoming the first girl group to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Destiny’s Child. DESTINY’S CHILD!!!
This is a movie poised to infiltrate the GRAMMY award season, never mind the Oscar talk. Just watch as Ejae, Rumi’s singing voice, and the other women who work on Huntr/x get halfway to their EGOT potential early next year. And Ejae should, because she and a bunch of other great singers and songwriters made the soundtrack of the summer, one which got a lot of people in the West interested in K-pop and made them love the movie even more. Furthermore, the cultural phenomenon is unlikely to conclude anytime soon, as the sing-along version is playing in theaters this weekend where it very well could top any theatrical originals opening in the same frame.
So in time for the sing-along, let’s seal that Honmoon with all the songs from Kpop Demon Hunters ranked. And to make sure this ranking was fair, I excluded the “Love Maybe” song cue (though it’s a funny easter egg to Jinu voice actor Ahn Hyo Seop’s K-drama Business Proposal) and Twice’s “Strategy” since it’s already a pre-existing song.
9. “Score Suite” (Marcelo Zarvos)
Each soundtrack necessitates a score suite, and Marcelo Zarvos’ KPDH effectively ignites the epic rhythm. It has a wonderful atmosphere as you delve into the world’s mythological lore between demon hunters and the musical artists who protect the surface world. The normal soundtrack, meanwhile, is also missing one key point that makes this suite really stand out: Lea Salonga.
One of Broadway’s finest vocalists ever is the singing voice of Celine, gets like a second to sing in the movie, but she doesn’t even appear on the soundtrack. Conversely this suite, which is separated from the rest of the film, is a satisfactory sampling of Salonga’s legendary talent. It also is comparable to numerous other fantasy scores.
8. “Takedown” (Twice version: Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung)
This end credits diss track is sung by key members of the real-life K-pop sensation group Twice: Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung. And they do so the style of Disney, which famously would outsource rising pop stars back in the day to sing more radio-friendly covers of their original movies’ biggest songs. Still, “Takedown” is just a banger in its own right, committing to the due diligence and evoking a great commercialized version of the song. It also highlights all the vocalists’ signature voices.
7. “Takedown” (Huntr/x)
Before KPop, I was convinced Kendrick Lamar had secured the title of “best diss track ever.” Then “Takedown” arrived to… well, not steal it from him, but get close to his level. In contrast to the Twice version of the song, this “Takedown” rendition is a fun example of what makes Huntr/x such a fun K-pop group and solid demon hunters.
It’s genuinely funny seeing how their music process involves battling minions of the underworld. I love the bit where Mira is knocking around a demon and it bounces rhythmically. She then gets inspired, shouting, “That’s the beat!” It’s a great reminder as to why their duty as demon hunters and musical artists go hand-in-hand, juxtaposing both qualities against an exceptional pissing contest montage with the Saja Boys is a comedic delight as well.
6. “Soda Pop” (Saja Boys)
Putting “Soda Pop” so low on the list hurts because it’s been the song I can’t stop playing this summer. As Mira says during their intro scene, “It’s infectious.” The demon boy band Saja Boys, surprises, charms, and captures their own small fanbase with a fantastic musical entrance song. Also, it is a clever double entendre, as this seemingly sweet bubblegum pop song, which compares a lover to a soda pop, is merely an allegory for these demon boys who wish to SUCK THEIR SOULS.
Hell, I didn’t even catch it the first 10 times I played it. While I do think it’s an earworm, it’s egregiously short. Despite the harmonizing vocals of Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee reaching chillingly high levels of serotonin, the song is devoid of a bridge. My issues with “Soda Pop” is also emblematic of the movie itself, as I keep demanding “MORE! I need more movie!” Just like that, I also need more “Soda Pop.” Oh well, back to the fan art mines until that official sequel announcement is made.
5. “Free” (Ejae as Rumi, Andrew Choi as Jinu)
The beautiful R&B song that Rumi and Jinu perform is a duet that not only encapsulates their romantic tension but also their perspectives on each other, their identities, and their backgrounds. I can only imagine that this song will become the new karaoke for every annoying couple you know. Songwriters Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick wrote a strong song that sounds like a new take on Alan Menken love themes like “A Whole New World” and “I See the Light.” This time, the romantic climax is derived from the fact that both parties are able to see each other beyond their respective traumas (Jinu suffers from abandoning his family, and Rumi is compelled to conceal her demon identity).
Due to the intricacy of their characters and the lyricism that exemplifies them, it has even greater thematic significance than the other aforementioned songs. Wow, did I just say “Free” is better than “A Whole New World?” Well, I am listening to it more than I had ever done with that Aladdin track.
4. “What It Sounds Like” (Huntr/x)
The epic culmination of Rumi’s self-discovery and the sole four-minute song in the film. It is a significant moment for Rumi as she embraces her full half-demon identity. An epic, heart-pounding action song that brings the girls together, it is a showstopping last stand. Above all, it is a powerful motivational track that inspires individuals to confront the evil of the world with their full selves, without any apologies. In fact, I have been exercising to this song, and it has a positive impact on my mood. The girls’ voices unite as one, and the drums accelerate, culminating in a high-energy finale. It sends nothing but chills, man.
3. “Golden” (Huntr/x)
“Golden” may have proven to be the song of the summer, but it’s not the best song in the film. I know, crazy. I think you know why; it’s mostly a Rumi song, with Zoey and Mira having, like, one line each. It’s also emblematic of my issues with the overall film when the other girls are sidelined for much of the second act. I promise you I adore this movie overall. “No more hiding,” as Rumi sings. I’m living my truth…. Anyway, “Golden” is still a banger.
The whole world knows this by now, as it keeps “going up up up” in the charts and the Oscar talks. It is an exceptional celebration and underscores the brilliance of Rumi singing voice and co-songwriter Ejae, who was previously told she was “too old” to become a K-pop idol. Since that time, Ejae has proven herself to be an exceptional artist with a vocal range that sends chills down the spine and a remarkable songwriter, as exemplified here. Similar to Rumi, it is a story of an underdog artist who thrives and discovers her place in the world. This resonates with everyone, which is a golden testament to the song’s excellence.
2. “Your Idol” (Saja Boys)
The hypnotic siren song of Saja Boys, which captivates an entire crowd and draws them into their demise, is as addictive as Gwi-Ma’s hellfire. The visual spectacle, the intense drumbeats, the insane demon-like choreography, the Sajas being hotter in their demon form—it’s all too good! Truly, and this is coming from the soul, “Your Idol” is one of the best and catchiest villain songs and musical numbers ever recorded, right up there with Scar’s “Be Prepared” in The Lion King and “Big And Loud – Pt.2” in Cats Don’t Dance. You briefly believe that the Sajas will also prevail due to Gwi-Ma’s ever-increasing power and their captivating song.
Time be honest: they would consume me, and you know they can consume you too as the rhythm gets more intense and so do the vocals. It’s an unsettling earworm that seeps under your skin and catches you by its spell.
1. “How It’s Done” (Huntr/x)
Imagine this… hypothetically. You’re in the Netflix-owned Paris Theater, watching a movie a month before the marketing even begins. You have no idea it’s a musical. Then when the Huntr/x sings their intro song after their cute fan introduction, you go, “Oh! this is going to be a blast!” Then you proceed to have the best time of your life. Nothing will make me forget the instant adrenaline rush that stirs from “How It’s Done,” and I bet you feel the same too.
“How It’s Done” is a fantastic mood-setter that firmly establishes the enjoyable experience you’ll have while watching KPDH. In contrast to “Golden” or “How It Sounds Like,” each girl exhibits their unique qualities and abilities in perfect equivalency: Zoey is the lyricist and rapper, Mira is the dancer and visual artist, and Rumi is the vocalist who can hit high notes. The talented artists and the direction of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will captivate you and leave you in awe with the mere sight of their leads kicking demon ass in a Spider-Verse-esque kinetic frenzy, falling with style from a destroyed private jet to the stage, slaying demons, and singing in front of their thousands of fans.
This is undoubtedly one of the most imaginative animated sequences in recent years and a raw character introduction that will instantly convert you to a Huntr/x fan.