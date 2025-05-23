Fear Street: Prom Queen Improves Netflix’s YA Horror Series

Two Types of Killing

Palmer’s approach can be seen in the scene directly following the montage. The scene opens with a mid-range shot of Greenblatt’s cool girl standing next to the sports car driven by her drug dealers. The camera stays pretty tight on her as she finishes her transaction and walks off. When she crosses a bridge to the parking lot where she’ll meet her end though, the visual language changes.

A wide shot captures Christy as she crosses a bridge, the soft orange light from the post above her providing a tranquil mood. That continues into the next shot where our victim walks happily through an empty parking lot. The tone shifts suddenly with a hard cut to a close up of Christy as she stops, and the camera moves around her as she looks around. A cut back to a wide shot shows that she is largely alone and trapped on three sides. Brick buildings and trucks surround her on all corners.

So when a figure arrives in a foreground of one of the wide shots and an axe drops into frame, we understand Christy’s predicament. She’s utterly alone, save for this person who’s come to kill her. And the killer stands in front of her one means of escape. Christy doesn’t see the killer before the axe blade lands in her neck, but we viewers do. In fact, the camera stays with the killer up until the attack, cutting only briefly back to Christy’s perspective. Even as the killer chops at the pleading girl, the camera returns to a brief wide shot to show how her cries will go unanswered.

Contrast this kill to the opening scene of the first entry, Fear Street: 1994, in which a slasher in a mask and hood stalks bookseller Heather (Maya Hawke). Director Janiak uses the aisles of the mall storefronts where the attack takes place to to build tension. We never really know where the killer is in relationship to Heather, even when closeups show the characters in full. Thus the attacks are all shocks, with the killer (and in one case, a counterattacking Heather) coming out of nowhere to surprise the viewer.

Dread and Dying on Screen

There’s nothing inherently wrong with this style. Janiak is a good filmmaker, and her excellent debut picture Honeymoon demonstrates that she knows how to build dread and mood. But with Fear Street, Janiak chooses shocks over scares, with the killers constantly jumping out at the victims. Such energetic moviemaking gets a jolt from viewers but ultimately operates as shorthand, giving us the quick payoff of a scary scene without making us wait through the buildup.

Prom Queen is all about the fundamentals of building a scary scene. In the bloody art room sequence, perhaps the most memorable moment, the camera lays out the geography of the space before we see the killer use a paper cutter to sever a jock’s arms. A tracking shot follows the jock Bobby (Dakota Taylor) and his girlfriend Linda (Ilan O’Driscoll) as they enter the room, keeping them in the center of the frame while also showing the points of exit and the objects in the room. Linda gets killed off-screen, moving out of frame and into the darkness. When she returns, holding the entrails spilling from a wound in her stomach, we see not only the room, but also start looking for the instruments that can do such damage.