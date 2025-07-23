John Wick Creator Derek Kolstad Brings Splinter Cell to Netflix

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch opens with Sam Fisher enjoying a life of retirement after years dedicated to serving the United States as part of the elite clandestine unit, the Fourth Echelon. When Fisher is contacted by a younger colleague wounded and seeking his help, he is ready to put his special set of skills back to use and don his signature night-vision headset again to fight for the greater good. And, while Fisher may be a little rusty at first, he finds that being back in the field frees him from the ennui of his retired life, and he quickly falls back into lethally familiar rhythms.

“You have Sam in his retirement phase, hiding in plain sight with most of his enemies long gone. There is this contentment in the order that he’s built, and yet discontentment in his own various regrets and the haunting nature of a vet,” Kolstad says about Fisher’s stoic nature and ability to snap back into action. “There isn’t this ‘80s quippy, grinning, tongue-in-cheek to him. It’s the samurai notion of a soldier. You talk to special forces, with the best among them; when the action goes down, their blood pressure lowers, and their heart rate slows because that’s what they’ve been designed to be.”

Though Kolstad has made a name for himself writing plenty of no-nonsense lone wolf warriors, he finds himself more drawn to the wider world that the characters live in and the surprising amount of empathy even the most hardened killers possess. That feature certainly includes Sam Fisher and the world of Splinter Cell, something that will figure into Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

That worldbuilding element will come into play as Fisher acclimates to changes involving the realpolitik of international relations since he was last actively working with the Fourth Echelon. Not only does this significantly affect the types of battles that Fisher finds himself embroiled in, but his own outlook on his past black ops service for the government.

“Here’s a guy who saw more than most but realized that he didn’t see everything,” Kolstad continues. “As things come to a head and he’s brought back in, the order has changed. Political enemies are now friends. Past friends are now enemies, and yet not, because you spilled blood and fought in the trenches together. It becomes something natural to him, and yet confusing.”

Of course, for all the worldbuilding and international intrigue of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Kolstad is clearly leaning into his storytelling strengths, with the show poised to have plenty of tautly executed action fans of the genre and franchise have come to expect. Sam Fisher isn’t looking to talk his way out of black ops missions and high-stakes skirmishes but put his finely honed talents to deadly use.