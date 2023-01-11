Letterboxd Reveals the Bad Movies People Love Anyway

As much as we love Mystery Science Theater 3000, Red Letter Media, and The Flop House, it’s time that we face the truth: there’s really no such thing as a bad movie. Sure, there are movies we may personally dislike for one reason or another, but when we use phrases like “so bad it’s good” or “guilty pleasure,” we’re twisting ourselves into knots trying to say something quite simple: this movie makes me happy, regardless of its quality or what other people think.

The film-centric social media site Letterboxd has made that fact plain with a newly-released list of movies with low ratings and over 1000 likes. In other words, these are movies that users give one or two stars (out of five), and yet still like by pressing the “heart” icon.

The list of fifty includes many titles familiar to fans of the aforementioned shows and podcasts. There’s perhaps the most famous “so-bad-it’s-good” movie The Room, in which writer/director Tommy Wiseau casts himself as a good person with a great butt who is betrayed by everyone he knows. There are several Twilight movies, the 2000s hit franchise about a love triangle between an affect-less teen, a sparkly vampire, and a werewolf who falls in love with a baby. And there are numerous Star Wars entries on the list, including the cocaine-infused Holiday Special.

While many of these movies can be enjoyed as wonderful bits of outsider art, which flaunt good taste to bring us something truly wonderful, others remind us of the bitter state of fandom discourse. Both Captain Marvel and Black Widow appear on this list, movies that received middling from critics but sparked vitriol from online misogynists. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice takes the number 21 slot, a movie largely savaged by critics but vehemently defended by Zack Snyder fans. And, of course, The Last Jedi is there at number 13.