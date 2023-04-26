The Snowman’s Netflix Success Shows Streamer Is Raising Our Tolerance for Bad Movies

The Snowman is Actually a Perfect Netflix Movie

We’ve been watching bad movies on Netflix for a while now. And even when they’re not bad per se—which is to say there’s at least a coherent storyline and some relatively decent acting and production values—they’re just sort of there. Bland, derivative, vaguely reminiscent of something you’ve seen before (perhaps even the previous week on Netflix), and sort of looking and playing like a surface-level, carbon copy of many better movies.

They may feature a few name actors, even a top-shelf star or two, and a recognizable director might be behind the camera. They might be based on best-selling books or a documentary (which you might have also seen last week or last year on Netflix), and they might fuzzily feel like they’re based on true stories even when they’re not. The genre is almost always crime, or perhaps that with a hint of horror, espionage, and scandal.

The Snowman fits this overall aesthetic. It’s got a bunch of recognizable actors (Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Jones, Val Kilmer, J.K. Simmons), and a European feel thanks to some of the cast and certainly the setting (snowy, desolate Norway). It’s got a literary pedigree and a gruesome premise, but it also feels like it could be based on a real series of crimes. It’s a Netflix movie before we even really knew what those were.

And like a lot of Netflix movies—from its bargain basement offerings to its alleged blockbusters like Red Notice, The Gray Man, and Extraction—The Snowman does not require or, indeed, benefit from your full attention. To watch this film, or any of the others we just mentioned, with one’s complete concentration will only make one aware of just how dull, monotonous, and utterly formulaic any of them are, and in some cases incoherent. But if you’re watching it with your phone’s backlighting blocking half the TV, you’re doing it exactly right.

How Netflix Taught Us to Stop Worrying and Love the Crap

Netflix uses its famous recommendation algorithm, along with neural network technology, to analyze a combination of common elements and visual cues in movies and series that a viewer watches. It then presents that viewer with recommendations that have similar elements, whether it be visuals, themes, plots, or actors. It then rolls you right into the next title unless you physically hit the button to go back.

But the deeper you go, the more generic the content gets. That’s why Netflix shows and movies are often jokingly referred to as “movies to fold laundry to on a Sunday afternoon.” You barely have to pay attention because whatever is on as you’re putting your underwear away is a warmed-over retread of the last thing that you half-watched out of the corner of your eye.