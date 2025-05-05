A Movie from ‘Foreign Lands’ Donald Trump Should Love

As with so much else about the current American president’s fluctuating whims and declarations, it all seems loose and improvisational, an off-the-cuff solution for what is a genuine problem in the U.S.—in this case the decline of American film production (keep in mind that for over a decade, Marvel shot almost everything in Atlanta until July’s upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps)—that seems designed to cultivate maximum uncertainty and chaos. It is then up to his administration and staff to make sense of it and attempt a plausible rationalization for the day’s destabilizing executive decree.

All of which is to say that it’s a shame Trump seems so suspicious of films shot in foreign lands, because there are many that would appeal to his sensibility and aesthetic after 100 days into his second term. And if I could be so kind as to recommend just one foreign-ish film he ought to give a try, let it be… Fred Zinnemann’s big screen adaptation of A Man for All Seasons from 1966.

Released when Trump was 20 years old, A Man for All Seasons is technically an American film. It was produced and directed by naturalized American citizen Zinnemann and distributed by American studio Columbia Pictures. However, it was based on a 1960 play of the same name by Robert Bolt, an English playwright, and furthermore dealt specifically with the crisis of conscience experienced by 16th century English statesman and social philosopher Sir Thomas More, who much to his later grief was the elevated friend of King Henry VIII, as well as Henry’s Lord High Chancellor when Henry decided he’d rather be married to Anne Boleyn instead of his wife of the past 22 years, Catherine of Aragon.

… So Zinnemann and his studio made the decision to primarily shoot A Man for All Seasons in merry old England instead of a Hollywood backlot in Burbank or Culver City.

But none of that is why I think Trump would get a kick out of the film. Nay, the reason he could appreciate A Man for All Seasons is the kingliness of it all and the film’s depiction of an absolute monarchy bending institutions to its will despite lamentations over ethics or morality from sad sacks like main character Thomas More (played in the film by Paul Schofield, who won an Oscar for the job). Who Trump would adore is Robert Shaw as King Henry VIII.

Decked head to toe in gold regalia—an affectation Trump also shares with plenty of real historical autocrats—this middle-aged Henry is played by Shaw midway between early breakout work in genre fare like From Russia with Love and his most famous role a decade later as Quint in Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. Yet Henry plays to Shaw’s strengths in speech craft as well as physicality (Shaw was also a playwright). His Henry is a robust and physically domineering presence that through sheer big-kid-bullying energy would dominate the scene even if he wasn’t wearing a proverbial crown.