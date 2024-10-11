The Apprentice Ties Donald Trump to an Ancient Rot in the American Right

Hence the movie’s real central father-and-son relationship, as well as the one from which The Apprentice derives its title. While the new film is also named after the tacky 2000s reality TV series that gave Trump his national fanbase, Abbasi and screenwriter Gabriel Sherman really focus on Trump’s political and social nurturing beneath the wing of Roy Cohn, a painfully still-relevant ghost of American conservatism’s past.

Stan is excellent at providing enough texture and even flickering glimmers of pathos in his Trump performance to avoid becoming total caricature. One might even feel moments of sympathy for how Donald is treated by his father, or how he watches with concern (at least at first) his brother’s descent into alcoholism. Still, the performance of the movie belongs to Jeremy Strong as Cohn. After years of playing Kendall Roy on Succession as a collection of neuroses weakly attempting to emulate a Rupert Murdoch-like monstrousness in his father, Strong is liberated to be as ruthless and brutal as Murdoch could ever dream.

In fact, Murdoch was a contemporary of the real Roy Cohn, attending the same parties, and in The Apprentice we see Strong’s pugnacious lawyer act as the gatekeeper who introduces Trump to the conservative media mogul, as well as gives Trump the sound advice that if he wants his name in The New York Post, he needs to get on Murdoch’s good side.

It is moments like that sprinkled throughout The Apprentice which reveal the movie’s true aim. As with the naked comparison to Nixon—a disgraced Republican president who eventually had the shame to admit defeat when caught in a cover-up of criminality—with a future POTUS who still cannot admit he lost an election, The Apprentice is as much about a festering rot growing on the backside of American conservatism in the 20th century. In this context, it sees Trump not so much as a bizarre and dangerous anomaly in American life, but as a culmination of a political nastiness that has been there for at least a century—even if by the end of the film, Trump becomes a figurative traitor to even those values.

This aspect comes back to the Cohn of it all. As hinted at throughout the movie, Cohn is one of the most notorious figures in mid-20th American conservatism, not least of all because he was technically registered as a Democrat when he entered public life as an assistant U.S. attorney. Strong’s version of the man boasts more than once about his early career notoriety too when, at only age 24, he became one of the most influential prosecutors in the espionage trials of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. The Rosenbergs were an American couple who operated as spies for the Soviet Union in the 1940s. Remember Klaus Fuchs in last year’s Oppenheimer? He was the German scientist discovered to be stealing secrets from the Manhattan Project for the Soviet Union. Well, the Rosenbergs worked with him among others in getting nuclear weapons designs to the Russians.

Cohn not only helped secure their convictions, but as he later bragged in his own autobiography, he illegally met outside of court with the judge overseeing the trial, and without the presence or knowledge of the Rosenbergs’ lawyer, where he pressured the judge into sentencing both husband and wife to death in the electric chair. In The Apprentice, Strong’s Cohn boasts that the judge was waffling on Ethel, feeling a pang of guilt about sending a young mother to Ol’ Sparky. But Cohn said he didn’t care, in fact, he tells Trump again and again that his greatest client as a lawyer is “America.” If you betray her, you’re dead to him.