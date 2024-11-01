Hollywood’s Forgotten Love Letter to American Fascism in the 1930s

Why You Probably Never Heard of Gabriel Over the White House

Gabriel Over the White House was not made in a vacuum, nor is it an accident if you’ve never heard of it. While technically based on a novel by British author T.F. Tweed—though only nominally so since the original version of the book was set in a futuristic Europe—Gabriel Over the White House was not-so-much speculative fiction as an imaginary wish-list of items that producers Wanger and William Randolph Hearst, yes that notorious Hearst who inspired Citizen Kane, wanted out of a potential Franklin Delano Roosevelt presidency. Many of the problems faced by the fictional Hammond in the movie are echoes of real-world anxieties occurring in the depths of the Great Depression, including the threat of organized crime and Mafia (albeit the “m” word is never said in the film).

Much of the bizarre allure of Gabriel’s fancy stems from the idea of a new American executive not named Herbert Hoover coming in and finding “sensible,” no-nonsense solutions to all of America’s ills—and then slowly convincing himself and his fellow citizens that the best way to implement them is through an unrestrained executive who would declare a state of martial law.

While there are conflicting stories of when studio mogul Louis B. Mayer, head of MGM, got wind of the political tenor in the movie his studio was making, there’s no denying Mayer was a dyed-in-the-wool Republican and supporter of the Hoover administration. So whether he got steamrolled by Hearst’s ample wallet (with Hearst allegedly rewriting much of President Hammond’s demagoguery in the film) or he really only discovered the political contents of the movie after a test screening, the reality is he detested the picture. He made sure it was released in March 1933… after Roosevelt was sworn in.

Furthermore, according to Walter Wanger’s biographer Matthew Bernstein, Mayer ordered the picture be taken “back to the studio, and lock it up!” Although this did not occur before the newly sworn in President Roosevelt reportedly screened the movie several times in his new White House abode, apparently enjoying it immensely. He did so more than posterity, as the film has been largely buried until home media releases at the turn of the century.

The Allure of Gabriel’s America

When Gabriel Over the White House was released, it came at the backend of what could be called Hollywood’s happy fascist era. Like many throughout the Western world who saw economies crater following the stock market crash of 1929—or never recover at all from the First World War—this was a moment of great anxiety and growing disillusionment with the American democratic model.

American journalist and thinker Walter Lippmann told Berkeley in 1933, the same year that Gabriel was released, “It has fallen to us to live in one of those conjunctures of human affairs which mark a crisis in the habits, the customs, the routine, the inherited method of the traditional ideas of mankind. The old relationships among the great masses of the people of the earth have disappeared. The fixed points by which our fathers steered the ship of state have vanished.” A few years before that, legal scholar Felix Frankfurter observed, “Epitaphs for democracy are the fashion of the day.” Political theorist Harold Laski, meanwhile, bleakly quipped in 1932 that “representative democracy seems to have ended in a cul-de-sac.”