Team America Predicted the Downfall of Political Discourse in Our Culture

A Michael Bay parody performed entirely by marionette puppets, Team America: World Police has the trappings of a ripped-from-the-headlines style satire. The movie’s G.I. Joe–style counterterrorist team doesn’t just fight random Islamic terrorists in a post-9/11 America; they also ultimately face off against North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and the Film Actors Guild (the real-world Screen Actors Guild, renamed to accommodate a slur/pun).



Make no mistake, Team America is funny, even 20 years later. But decades on, when George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and Karl Rove have given way to Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and Steve Bannon, Parker and Stone’s sense of humor has come to crystallize the apathetic humor that still invites people to laugh while the world burns—and then mock anyone who tries to change it.

Laughing at Nothing

“See, there’s three kinds of people,” says a drunk guy at the end of Team America: World Police’s second act. What follows is a profane rant about genitals and their respective sexual possibilities, put in the bluntest, must explicit terms possible.

Those types of speeches are common to the work of Parker and Stone, who made Team America with co-writer and frequent collaborator Pam Brady. South Park became a hit with its cursing children, it’s defiantly non-PC characterizations, and, of course, Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo. However, Parker and Stone have always leaned more toward predecessor The Simpsons than follower Family Guy, using blue humor to make a point behind the laugh.

Team America makes its point at the climax when hero Gary Johnston (Parker) repeats the drunk guy’s rant. A successful Broadway actor, Gary is recruited to the hyper-military Team America to use his skills to infiltrate an Islamic terrorist cell. Although, like most actors, he opposes Team America’s violent ways, he joins up and learns about a great threat from Kim Jong Il.

At the end of the movie, Gary repeats the drunk guy’s terms to explain the lesson he learned.



“We’re dicks! We’re reckless, arrogant, stupid dicks,” he declares. “And the Film Actors Guild are pussies. And Kim Jong Il is an asshole.” He continues the analogy to justify Team America’s actions via various forms of sexual penetration. “I don’t know much in this crazy, crazy world, but I do know that if you don’t let us fuck this asshole, we are going to have our dicks and our pussies all covered in shit.”