Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Victor Timely first appeared in Avengers Annual #21 (1992), by writer Mark Gruenwald and penciler Herb Trimpe. Not only does this story massively retcon Avengers history, but it places Kang at the center of the Marvel Universe. The annual reveals that after his first defeat by the Avengers (seen in 1964’s Avengers #8), Kang went to 19th century America, where he took on the identity of inventor Victor Timely. Founding the town of Timely, Wisconsin, Victor created a city of wonders, including inventions that could not be found elsewhere. Eventually, the town becomes the portal to Kang’s extra-dimensional city Chronopolis, which he uses to capture Vision and launch an attack on Earth.

But before that, Timely places himself at the center of the Marvel Universe by using his inventions to inspire a guy called Phineas Horton. In the comics, Horton goes on to invent an android who spontaneously combusts when exposed to oxygen. That android takes the name Human Torch and famously stars on the cover of 1939’s Marvel Comics #1, the comic that also introduced Namor. The name of the company that published Marvel Comics #1? Timely Comics.

From the brief clip, it’s unclear if Victor Timely will play such a monumental role in the MCU. However, we can be sure that Kang or a Variant will be involved in Loki season 2, and not just because Loki and Mobius will be hunting him down. In the comics, Kang has regularly shown one vulnerability — his love for Princess Ravonna Renslayer. You may recall that a Variant of Renslayer is Loki and Mobius’s boss at the TVA, which means that Kang may want to check in on the love of his life. In fact, Renslayer has played a pivotal role in stories involving the people summoned by the Kang trio.

The Council of Kangs

Avengers: Endgame introduced the concept of Variants into the MCU. According to the explanation the Ancient One gives Bruce Banner, Variants occur when someone changes the past. Time continues as it would have the person not interfered with the past, but the change creates a branching timeline, complete with Variant versions of everyone in that reality.

That explanation comes directly from the comics, specifically stories involving Kang and his Variants. In fact, Variants are so fundamental to the time-traveling Kang that he was at the center of the first Variant team. 1986’s Avengers #267 – 269 introduces the Council of Kangs, a collection of Kangs from across the multiverse. As you might expect, this Council quickly implodes as Kang turns against Kang for the hand of Renslayer, even enlisting their hated future self Rama-Tut.

Later incarnations of the Council find a way to put their hostilities behind them, all for the good of the conquest. The Council of Kangs (or as it is eventually called, the Council of Cross-Time Kangs) became a collaborative effort, as the Kangs help one another to achieve mastery of all time and space. That is, at least until one Kang uses Alioth (the reality-destroying monster featured in season one of Loki) to kill all the others to establish himself as the true Kang and the true love of Renslayer.