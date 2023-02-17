Loki Season 2: Cast, Trailer, Plot, and News

Loki Season 2 Cast

Despite the drastic changes to the timeline caused by the death of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of season 1, it seems like a large chunk of the core cast is returning for the second season to pick up the pieces. Here are the actors that we know are returning for season 2:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes

Jonathan Majors as variants of He Who Remains/Kang

Though we don’t yet know who they are playing, new actors this season include:

Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

) Kate Dickie ( Game of Thrones )

) Rafael Casal (Blindspotting)

Loki Season 2 Trailer

While a full season 2 trailer hasn’t been released yet, there are sneak peeks at the upcoming season of Loki within the 2023 preview trailer released by Disney+ that you can check out below.

This ad for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle also offers a few new glimpses at what we can expect to see when Loki returns.

Loki Season 2 Plot

At the end of season 1, Loki is sent back to the Time Variance Authority by Sylvie so that he can’t stop her from killing He Who Remains and freeing the timeline. However, after Loki realizes what Sylvie has done, he rushes to find Mobius and tell him about the Kang variants and why time is now broken. But even though the TVA looks the same at first, Loki realizes that this isn’t the same place he left. Mobius doesn’t recognize him and thinks he’s just a random analyst that’s gone mad and to top it all off, the TVA is now home to an enormous statue to whichever Kang variant now seems to be in charge of the timekeepers.

Based on the clips and images we’ve seen for season 2 so far, it looks like Mobius and Loki will be working together again this season despite Mobius’ memory loss at the end of season 1. It’s currently unclear how Loki will convince Mobius to trust him again, but hopefully he doesn’t have to totally start from scratch. Maybe we’ll get to watch Mobius’ memories across time just as we did with Loki at the beginning of season 1.