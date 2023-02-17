Loki Season 2: Cast, Trailer, Plot, and News
Our favorite God of Mischief is returning to the TVA. Here's everything we know so far about season 2 of Loki.
This article contains spoilers for Loki season 1.
Our favorite God of Mischief is set to once again grace our screens in the upcoming second season of his Disney+ series Loki. Season 1 introduced the concept of variants to the MCU as the 2012 version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) that escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame found himself captured by the bureaucratic time police aka the Time Variance Authority. In order to avoid being erased from existence to protect the Sacred Timeline, Loki agrees to work with agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to track down a Loki variant that has been wreaking havoc across the timeline. But things aren’t entirely what they seem at the TVA, and Loki eventually learns, with the help of his variant Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino), that the TVA was created by a more benevolent variant of a sinister being that seeks to control the multiverse.
Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who previously directed two episodes of Moon Knight, are at the helm for season 2, so things are bound to get even weirder across these six episodes. Here’s everything we know about Loki season 2 so far.
Loki Season 2 Release Window
Loki season 2 doesn’t have an official release date as of yet, but we do know that the series is set to return to Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2023. There will be six episodes total across a weekly release schedule.
Loki Season 2 Cast
Despite the drastic changes to the timeline caused by the death of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of season 1, it seems like a large chunk of the core cast is returning for the second season to pick up the pieces. Here are the actors that we know are returning for season 2:
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius
- Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer
- Eugene Cordero as Casey
- Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes
- Jonathan Majors as variants of He Who Remains/Kang
Though we don’t yet know who they are playing, new actors this season include:
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones)
- Rafael Casal (Blindspotting)
Loki Season 2 Trailer
While a full season 2 trailer hasn’t been released yet, there are sneak peeks at the upcoming season of Loki within the 2023 preview trailer released by Disney+ that you can check out below.
This ad for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle also offers a few new glimpses at what we can expect to see when Loki returns.
Loki Season 2 Plot
At the end of season 1, Loki is sent back to the Time Variance Authority by Sylvie so that he can’t stop her from killing He Who Remains and freeing the timeline. However, after Loki realizes what Sylvie has done, he rushes to find Mobius and tell him about the Kang variants and why time is now broken. But even though the TVA looks the same at first, Loki realizes that this isn’t the same place he left. Mobius doesn’t recognize him and thinks he’s just a random analyst that’s gone mad and to top it all off, the TVA is now home to an enormous statue to whichever Kang variant now seems to be in charge of the timekeepers.
Based on the clips and images we’ve seen for season 2 so far, it looks like Mobius and Loki will be working together again this season despite Mobius’ memory loss at the end of season 1. It’s currently unclear how Loki will convince Mobius to trust him again, but hopefully he doesn’t have to totally start from scratch. Maybe we’ll get to watch Mobius’ memories across time just as we did with Loki at the beginning of season 1.
As far as where Sylvie’s story will go this season, the only thing we know so far, thanks to set photos, is that she is now working at a 1970s McDonald’s. Why or how she ended up there is yet to be determined.
After leaving the TVA, Ravonna Renslayer is set to be a “powerful presence” this season according to actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In the comics, Ravonna is a love interest of Kang’s, with his feelings for her being one of his only weaknesses. Though Ravonna is totally capable of being a “powerful presence” on her own, this could also mean that we finally get to see Ravonna interact with a Kang variant this season.
While there’s no word on whether or not Mobius will finally get to ride a jet ski this season, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that his favorite mode of transportation will make an appearance.
Bookmark this page for more Loki season 2 updates as we get closer to its release.