Mike Flanagan’s Best Tearjerker Monologues

Mike Flanagan‘s new movie The Life of Chuck is one of the most idiosyncratic films to hit screens in some time. Based on the short story by Stephen King, The Life of Chuck has a strange, three-part narrative, all about the cosmic importance of one non-descriptive businessman named Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston). For fans of Flanagan’s work, The Life of Chuck is perfection. It breaks from the horror for which Flanagan and King are best known, but more than makes up for the change with endless, soulful monologues delivered by wonderful character actors, many of whom are members of Flanagan’s regular troupe.

Despite the fact that they rarely appeared in his first movies, including as only florid snippets of dialogue in his indie debut Absentia (2011) or his surprising overachiever Ouija: The Origin of Evil (2016), monologues have become Flanagan’s calling card. Long, poetic, and brimming with emotion, monologues are the reason that fans love (and detractors hate) Flanagan’s work. Which means that this is a perfect time to take a look back at some of the most notable examples of heartbreaking, tearjerking speeches in Mike Flanagan’s filmography.

A Dirty Joke (Gerald’s Game, 2017)

When it was first announced, a movie adaptation of the Stephen King short story Gerald’s Game seemed like a terrible idea. The story about a wife named Jessie getting chained to a bed and left alone in a remote hideaway after her husband dies of a heart attack mid-tryst, certainly is compelling, but it’s not at all visual.

Nowadays though it’s clear that Gerald’s Game is the quintessential Flanagan horror movie: one where Jessie’s (Carla Gugino) desperate situation after the death of Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) gives her opportunity to reflect on life. It also gives Flanagan, who co-wrote the script with Jeff Howard, the opportunity to shoot some monologues. The most heartbreaking of the bunch may be the first, delivered to Jessie by a vision of Gerald. The first of many visions and memories that will visit Jessie, this Gerald taunts her for losing her mind and for a fundamental lack of bravery. Manifesting her guilt over their troubled marriage, he blames her for failing to pay sufficient attention to him. As proof, the ghostly Gerald recalls a horrid sexist joke he once told a party, one that Jessie overheard and hated but lacked the courage to confront him about.